HUGS go to ... the members of Denton’s use-of-force ad hoc committee, who late Thursday, after weeks of discussions and consideration, voted to recommend that the City Council adopt a community oversight model concerning the Police Department’s use of force. The 16 members of the committee who voted Thursday (10-6 in favor of community oversight) have been meeting since late July, tasked with recommending changes in light of national scrutiny given to how and when police officers use force, particularly deadly force. Their responsibility was serious, and regardless of your personal perspective on the issue, they deserve our praise for their thoughtful and sincere attention to the task at hand. The City Council is scheduled to hear the committee’s report on Oct. 5.
HUGS go to ... the people who volunteer to work at poll locations during early voting and on the Nov. 3 Election Day, many of whom are undergoing training right now. They earn only a small salary but make elections — the cornerstone of American democracy — work smoothly for all of us.
HUGS go to ... the Class 5A and 6A volleyball teams that began their seasons this week. Under the UIL’s COVID-19 fall sports guidelines, larger schools were delayed by a month after smaller classifications (1A-4A) were allowed to begin the first week of August. Football teams in 5A and 6A will begin their seasons next week, including Guyer, Braswell, Ryan, Denton and Lake Dallas.
HUGS go to ... those encouraging responsibility before Saturday’s big football game involving the University of North Texas and rival Southern Methodist University at Apogee Stadium. Representatives of both schools are calling for students to act responsibly as their institutions and communities deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Luecke, the student body president of UNT, and Austin Hickle, the student body vice president at SMU, are both members of the College Health Alliance of Texas. The organization was founded to promote the importance of public health guidelines and to encourage students to act responsibly to prevent the spread of the disease. It’s up to all people to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Seeing representatives from both schools take a leadership role is encouraging.
SHRUGS go to ... anyone who, regardless of political ideology or motivation, seeks to introduce even greater discord into an already contentious election cycle by circumventing clear and unambiguous state and national rules regarding political signs and campaigning. This would include the placement of anonymous signs on the public right of way. Texas state law says that political advertising that contains express advocacy is required to include a disclosure statement that contains the full name of the person who paid for the political advertising. As well, putting campaign signs on public lands is illegal. This also would include tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations such as a church who openly endorse political candidates and encourage congregants to vote in kind. IRS rules clearly prohibit such activity, stating that such organizations “may not attempt to influence legislation as a substantial part of its activities and it may not participate in any campaign activity for or against political candidates.” Election seasons are volatile enough without such brazen lawbreaking. Let’s each do our part to keep our elections issues-focused by following the rules in place.