HUGS go to … Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon and the Rev. Cedric Chambers, pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Denton, for their concerted efforts to improve community relations in Southeast Denton. The two men have been behind efforts to improve access between the community and Denton officers outside of the Police Department in order to build “solidarity.” As the Rev. Chambers put it, “The primary focus is two things: trust and integrity. We want people of Southeast Denton to know we have officers of integrity and officers we can trust. We have a good group of officers with different backgrounds.” We could not agree more and applaud Dixon and Chambers’ efforts to strengthen these bonds.
HUGS go to … the Argyle boys basketball team. The Eagles will play in the Class 4A state final at 2 p.m. on Saturday, looking to capture just their second state title in school history. Argyle has been one of the most dominant teams in the state this year and has won 27 consecutive games entering Saturday’s championship bout.
HUGS go to … any Denton County business owners who had to explain their continued safety protocols to customers not wanting to wear facial coverings anymore. Most Denton-area businesses have continued to enforce the wearing of masks and social distancing, in an effort to best protect employees and customers, following Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to repeal the state’s mask mandate, effective this past Wednesday.
And SHRUGS go to … the governor for pulling away the state-backed safety net for those businesses that continue to follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in insisting on masks and social distancing. Proponents of Abbott’s decision have voiced support for the individual freedoms for those who choose to wear or not wear their masks, but in reality, all Abbott did was throw the impacted businesses to the wolves in having to stand alone in explaining why these safety measures still matter.
HUGS go to … the Denton County Transportation Authority, which despite the governor’s decision continues to enforce mask wearing on all Denton County public transportation as part of the the federal mask mandate. Passengers will not be allowed on DCTA vehicles without a proper face covering, and riders must wear a face covering for the duration of their trip and when waiting for their vehicle at bus stops and train stations. Passengers who refuse to wear a proper mask covering will be refused service as part of DCTA’s policy. We commend DCTA for continuing to protect the community and its employees in spite of the state’s retreat.