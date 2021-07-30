HUGS go to … Rudy Rodriguez and the family of Librada “Lily” Rose Cantú for reminding us of the lasting impression on our community Lily had in how she lived her short life, dedicated to serving those in need. Lily, 20, died in November 2010 after falling while serving children in need in Lima, Perú. Her family now is leading a campaign to have the playground at North Lakes Park named in her honor. Lily’s legacy of selfless service and dedication to a cause larger than ourselves is worthy of celebration, and we urge the city of Denton to grant the Cantús’ request.
HUGS go to … the area athletes who are giving the Olympic Games in Tokyo a Denton flavor. University of North Texas graduates Carlos Ortiz and Sebastian Munoz are competing in the golf tournament, while local businessman Brian Burrows is representing the United States in trap shooting. Ortiz, who is playing for Mexico, was in second place after two rounds with two rounds remaining in the golf tournament. Munoz, who is playing for Colombia, was in a tie for 11th and also in contention for a medal. Burrows finished 12th in a field of 29 in individual trap shooting and will now turn his attention to the team event that will take place this weekend. Good luck to all three as they represent their countries as well as Denton.
HUGS also go to … Jen Gilbert, who won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Games as part of Team Canada’s softball team. Gilbert, 29, was born in Canada but grew up in Denton before attending Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, from 2011 to 2014, where she was a two-time All-American left fielder. In Tokyo, Gilbert played in five of Team Canada’s six Olympic games, slugging a solo home run in Canada’s final opening-round game against Italy. Congratulations to another Denton athlete making her mark on the world stage!
HUGS go to … GracePointe Church and Casa Adobes, a pair of local congregations that set out to give away 500 backpacks stuffed with enough school supplies for local kids to get their school year started right. The churches, which hold services at the GracePointe campus on McKinney Street, ended up with 735 backpacks by Wednesday for the Thursday giveaway. And hugs to the businesses and individual donors who donated backpacks and supplies.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas professor Brian Meckes, who received a 2021 Ralph E. Powe Junior Faculty Enhancement Award for his research on making pharmaceuticals that treat ailments such as cancer more effective. Meckes, who is an assistant professor in biomedical engineering, is exploring with his team more efficient ways to deliver nanoparticle therapeutics to target cells. The research has implications for better treatment of conditions such as cancer, osteoarthritis or fibrogenesis. The award comes from Oak Ridge Associated Universities.
HUGS go to … the Rev. Cedric Chambers and his church elders at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Denton. The Southeast Denton church routinely hosts material and food distributions for people in need. Smaller congregations have to work especially hard to provide for their communities, but Chambers and the elders and deacons at the church don’t let that stop them from being a resource for their community.