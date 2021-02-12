HUGS go to … Denton ISD officials for their preparations toward opening a virtual academy in the 2021-22 school year for kindergartners through eighth graders that would allow online-only instruction and feature dedicated teachers and administrators. We applaud the district’s forethought in designing an option for those families who still will be loath to send their children to classrooms once the risks of coronavirus infection are considerably lessened. But we also urge the district to build in features, particularly given the age groups covered by the academy, that would address the students’ needs for social interaction.
HUGS go to … Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson, who started his Thursday morning at 3:15 a.m. to monitor street safety amid winter weather before determining whether it was safe for buses to hit the road. He was also in touch early in the morning with meteorologists to determine whether school could safely continue.
HUGS go to … Denton city staff members who saw the wisdom in installing surveillance cameras at some illegal dump sites. In October, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported that city officials have limited ability to track incidents of illegal dumping. In a pilot program, they bought five cameras, installing at least one of them at a Johnson Street site along the Union Pacific Railroad track near Mill Street. That area had been a trouble spot for illegal dumping, and Parks and Recreation Department crews are responsible for cleaning up such areas. We hope the cameras will deter violators and help catch those who continue to break the law.
HUGS go to … poet Kiki Petrosino, who has been named the winner of the 2021 University of North Texas Rilke Prize for her poetry collection, which explores her experience as a Black woman in America. Petrosino, who did a deep dive into her family’s background to understand her ancestral history, uses various forms of poetry to confront Black Americans’ post-Antebellum legacy. Her collection exemplifies the power of prose to reckon with our past and understand our future.
HUGS go to … the Argyle boys basketball team for winning its first district title since 2017-18. Argyle beat Decatur 65-55 on Tuesday night to clinch the District 7-4A championship behind a 25-point performance from senior Nate Atwood.