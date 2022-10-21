DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … the over 613,000 registered voters in Denton County, along with the hope (and encouragement) that they all participate in the early voting period that begins Monday, in advance of the Nov. 8 elections. With early voting, voters in Denton County can vote at any of the almost 50 polling locations made available — whichever is most convenient — and have 12 days to do so. Having this many days, including weekend hours, and locations all but ensures that the long lines sometimes seen on Election Day will be skipped entirely — think of your early voting ballot as the Disney FastPass for voters. Our hope also is that this election is the last we have to offer up a HUG for early voting participants, that the county will implement the promised voting centers before the next election, allowing early voting convenience on the day of the election.

SHRUGS go to … the candidates on the ballot in Denton County who either didn’t respond — or even canceled interviews — for the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s many election previews published in advance of Monday’s early voting period. These previews offer the best apples-to-apples comparisons of the candidates before voters make their decisions and often serve as the most direct introduction of the candidates to the constituents they hope to serve. Under our unique system of government, these elected leaders would serve only by consent of the governed — but how is that consent to be gained if these would-be leaders deprive the voters of the transparency, communication and information needed to cast an informed vote? We encourage those going to the polls beginning Monday to take account of which candidates responded and which did not when they cast their votes — because if a suitor is this reluctant to come clean as a candidate, how much more tight-lipped will he or she be as a public servant?

