HUGS go to … the over 613,000 registered voters in Denton County, along with the hope (and encouragement) that they all participate in the early voting period that begins Monday, in advance of the Nov. 8 elections. With early voting, voters in Denton County can vote at any of the almost 50 polling locations made available — whichever is most convenient — and have 12 days to do so. Having this many days, including weekend hours, and locations all but ensures that the long lines sometimes seen on Election Day will be skipped entirely — think of your early voting ballot as the Disney FastPass for voters. Our hope also is that this election is the last we have to offer up a HUG for early voting participants, that the county will implement the promised voting centers before the next election, allowing early voting convenience on the day of the election.
SHRUGS go to … the candidates on the ballot in Denton County who either didn’t respond — or even canceled interviews — for the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s many election previews published in advance of Monday’s early voting period. These previews offer the best apples-to-apples comparisons of the candidates before voters make their decisions and often serve as the most direct introduction of the candidates to the constituents they hope to serve. Under our unique system of government, these elected leaders would serve only by consent of the governed — but how is that consent to be gained if these would-be leaders deprive the voters of the transparency, communication and information needed to cast an informed vote? We encourage those going to the polls beginning Monday to take account of which candidates responded and which did not when they cast their votes — because if a suitor is this reluctant to come clean as a candidate, how much more tight-lipped will he or she be as a public servant?
HUGS go to … Dentonpalooza organizer Joey Liechty, who is bringing back the festival that is all things Denton on Saturday at the Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio. Doors open at 4 p.m., with such acts and performances as XCW Wrestling Exhibition, Glizzy Gulping Gauntlet and Carl Finch’s Space Helmet scheduled. The festival began as a bit of a joke last year and a celebration of the most unique elements of Denton, including Tarzan the Cat, Flat Earth Guy and even the DRC Crime Blotter. Kudos to Liechty for keeping the laughter and celebrations going.
HUGS go to … David Pierce, the winner of the final Community Arts Recognition Award. The award has been given by the Greater Denton Arts Council for the past 50 years, and Pierce, the composer, arranger, trombone player and band leader, has earned the award for his creation of Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival. The festival, which is returning from a two-year pandemic hiatus on Oct. 28-30, was born from Pierce’s original Halloween musical, Cirque du Horror. The annual tradition has become a popular fall festival, and all of it is owed to Pierce’s formidable imagination and talent.
And HUGS go to … the arts council, for innovating the Community Arts Recognition Award into the Roni Beasley Award, which honors Denton’s Roni Beasley for her work in the arts and culture scene since she arrived in 1973. Denton’s vibrant creative scene wouldn’t be what it is without tireless volunteers who could grouse about change but instead throw their shoulders behind the wheel and keep the local arts scene in forward motion.
SHRUGS go to … Place 6 City Council member Chris Watts, who has been on the council for six months but still hasn’t set up the voicemail on his council telephone number. A constituent posted a video of someone dialing the number in a local Facebook group on Tuesday. We called the number on Thursday and got the automated apology explaining the voicemail box hadn’t been set up. While we can understand that a public servant might have preferred methods of communication, it’s poor form to post a number none of your constituents can call to leave a message.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas soccer team, which extended one of the most remarkable streaks in program history late last week when the Mean Green knocked off UTSA to secure its 28th straight winning season. UNT has been a model of consistency under John Hedlund, who started the program back in 1995 and has been the Mean Green’s coach ever since. Hedlund has guided UNT to 16 conference championships and seven NCAA tournament appearances in addition to keeping the Mean Green’s run of winning seasons going. Congratulations are in order for Hedlund, his staff and all the players who have had a hand (in the case of goalkeepers) or foot in the run.
