HUGS go to ... the University Interscholastic League, Conference USA and the NCAA for making the tough decisions to suspend the very popular and profitable basketball tournaments already underway or planned amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic. The leagues announced the suspension on Thursday afternoon, opting to put the health and well-being of thousands over basketball.
HUGS go to ... the Denton Parks and Recreation Department, whose staff offered meaningful ways for Denton students to spend spring break this past week with all-day and half-day camps in a wide variety of activities and interest for an affordable price. With the break extended at least another week, but with most public gatherings canceled, our hugs now turn to our community’s parents and the employers who support them in taking care of their children.
HUGS go to ... Soma Massage Therapy. On Wednesday, the Denton business sent an email to its clients to let them know that it will waive its typical cancellation fee (charged if you cancel fewer than 24 hours before your appointment) for clients who are feeling sick. The business doesn’t have to make this kind of exception but put public health concerns during the coronavirus outbreak — and the health of its massage therapists — before revenue. We encourage other area businesses to similarly follow their lead during the ongoing coronavirus response.
HUGS go to ... Denton musician and volunteer trash-picker-upper Michael Tong Kokkinakis, who helped put a group of volunteers together to pick up cigarette litter in downtown Denton every Monday night.
And HUGS also go to ... Keep Denton Beautiful for installing 20 Sidewalk Buttlers and cigarette receptacles through downtown and Quakertown Park last September. Aside from the butts collected by Kokkinakis and his gang, Keep Denton Beautiful and other volunteers have collected nearly 40,000 cigarette butts since Oct. 1, 2019.
HUGS go to … Dementia Friendly Denton County for offering support services to families and caregivers of those with dementia. Around 50 million people have dementia worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, which can cause physical, emotional and financial pressures not only for those with the syndrome but for their families and caregivers. With Dementia Friendly Denton County providing services to those in need, it’s hard not to be proud of being a part of the Denton community.