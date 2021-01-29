HUGS go to … Denton City Council members who expressed concern to staff members about how the project to replace residential streetlights with LED products is impacting the migratory bird population. Their feedback led to staff members temporarily halting the program while they study the issue. On Jan. 8, the Denton Record-Chronicle talked to scientists, policymakers and others about the program and how light pollution may have an adverse effect on migratory birds in the metroplex, including in Denton. Three days later, the program was stopped — for now. We hope a solution is found that is good for residents who say the lights are too bright at night and for the migratory birds, which scientists say are drawn to the lights and often fly into structures when they become disoriented.
HUGS go to … all the Denton-area athletes honored as part of the all-area football team. The Denton Record-Chronicle honored the best high school football players in the area during the 2020 season with the release this weekend of our annual all-area team. Both Ryan and Argyle won state titles this season, making it one of the more memorable years in recent memory for area high school football. Here’s a tip of the hat to all of the players who were included on the team, including Ryan standouts Ja’Tavion Sanders and Billy Bowman Jr., who were named Co-MVPs.
SHRUGS go to … the Texas Republican Party, which has adamantly refused to drop its slogan of “We Are the Storm” despite that slogan’s origins as part of a QAnon conspiracy theory. Even after many of the angry insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 espoused the same slogan, Republican Party of Texas and its Chairman Allen West have been stalwart in their refusal to abandon the slogan. As we move further away from the Jan. 6 incidents, the fear inspired that day will subside, but the dangers remain all too relevant. We hope cooler heads at the state GOP will recognize this fact and that this pejorative slogan is canned.
HUGS go to … the folks at the Denton Black Film Festival for making the wonderful documentaries, narrative features and shorts available for virtual screening, as well as providing online access to the thoughtful conversations taking place among panelists. Although COVID-19 has prevented locals from gathering to experience the festival in person, organizers have managed to provide an immersive experience for virtual attendees.
HUGS go to … iconic local artist Dan Black, who is putting the finishing touches on a mural on the railroad bridge at Bell Avenue and Robertson Street to serve as a a gateway to Southeast Denton, which became Denton’s predominantly Black neighborhood after the expulsion of Quakertown in the 1920s. The mural depicts lifelong Denton residents Betty Kimble, Ruby Cole, Alice Alexander, Alma Clark and Dorothy Minter and replaces a similar mural from 2019 that had been on the side of the building where Denton activist Willie Hudspeth ran his business. We have a lot of talented muralists around town with work that brightens people’s day, but Black’s work on the current mural is simply stunning — colorful with a strong reverence for history.
HUGS go to … Denton County Public Health. My wife and I got our scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. What an amazing experience it was! It was so well organized and executed. We and about a thousand of our fellow citizens (or more?) were processed through in our time slot in about an hour’s time per each vehicle. Everyone working the site was pleasant and efficient. Denton County has done itself proud with this one! (Submitted by reader John Zeigler, of Denton)