HUGS go to … the city of Denton, for pushing forward on its plans to study and adjust the timing of the traffic signals on University Drive, from Interstate 35 to North Bell Avenue. Work on the project, which had been long delayed because of the continuing pandemic and its impact on traffic patterns, will now begin in earnest, with final changes at those traffic lights expected by September. The goal will be to allow commuters to hit each green light without stopping as long as they maintain the speed limit — and that’s a goal we all can appreciate.
SHRUGS go to … Frisco pastor and Denton County Republican Party Precinct Chair Brandon Burden, who took to the pulpit last Sunday to turn party infighting into a holy war, replete with him as the hero and the dastardly party chair a Jezebel. Apart from the obvious sin of bringing politics into the church, we find absolutely distasteful his suggestions of violence and misogyny in the minuteslong tirade. What apparently set him off was his attempt earlier last week to secure a censure vote against the sitting party chair, which was defeated. Surely, following Burden’s unhinged and dangerous sermon, a successful censure vote — this time against him — is in his future.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas forward Madison Townley, who claimed a special place in the history of the university’s women’s basketball program recently when she became the program’s all-time leader in rebounds. Townley pulled down rebound No. 762 in a loss to Old Dominion University, passing the previous record of 761 set by Amber Jackson. The 6-foot forward has been a steady contributor for UNT and has always represented the Mean Green with class. Congratulations are in order.
HUGS go to … Jason Cochran, whom the Krum Independent School Board has announced is the lone finalist for the district’s superintendent position. Cochran currently serves as superintendent of Eastland ISD, where he has been since 2014, and “brings vast and varied experience in Texas education along with a deep passion and an unwavering commitment to serving the students, teachers, staff and community,” according to a statement from the district. State law requires a 21-day waiting period following the naming of a lone finalist before officially hiring a superintendent. We wish Cochran all the best and look forward to welcoming him to the Denton County community.
HUGS go to … the parents of Girl Scouts as they navigate cookie season. From cold set-ups in front of grocery stores to home drop-offs, we — and our sweet tooths — thank you for helping.