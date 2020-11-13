HUGS go to … the Denton residents who bought T-shirts designed by Denton artist Annette Lawrence, thereby benefiting the Denton Black Film Festival. Lawrence is selling shirts that show a circular grid made up of 526 parts. The individual parts represent the time George Floyd spent with an officer’s knee on his neck before he suffocated.
SHRUGS go to … Krum ISD school board and the Texas Woman’s University board of regents for not publishing their full boardbooks online in advance of their public meetings this week. These materials help interested residents, taxpayers and members of the media make sense of meeting proceedings before a vote is taken. State law says the public should have access to the same materials that inform the votes of their elected representatives and stewards of tax dollars — so the fix is easy: Publish the boardbooks at the same time and in the same manner as the meeting notices, which is what most public agencies do.
HUGS go to … the family of Sophie Lin Rydin, who donated $2 million to establish an endowment in the name of the Texas Woman’s University graduate and former professor in occupational therapy at the school. Rydin died in July after a two-year battle with cancer, and the TWU regents on Friday voted unanimously to honor the gift by renaming a health sciences institute in Houston the Dr. Sophie Lin Rydin School of Occupational Therapy-Houston Center. “Sophie was such a helpful person to so many people and … all your students should aspire to be helpful like Sophie to all their patients,” Rydin’s husband, Michael, said. “So I want everybody to be reading her story and for her to be an aspiration for them.” Her story, along with her family’s gift, will be a community inspiration for years to come.
HUGS go to … the 24 Denton-area athletes who signed national letters of intent on Wednesday during the early signing period. Fourteen of those athletes were from Guyer High School.
HUGS also go to … Guyer senior Jordyn Williams for being named an Under Armour All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Williams, a Kentucky signee, has been a four-year varsity member at Guyer and leads the team in blocks.
HUGS go to … A.J. Galazan, the minister at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, on his ordination Wednesday. Galazan took over for interim minister Donna Dolham and had the unenviable task of jumping into the ministry during the pandemic. Still, he completed the necessary work to reach ordination, and congratulations are in order.
HUGS go to … Historic Denton Inc., headed up by Randy Hunt, for honoring veterans in the IOOF and Oakwood cemeteries with medallions placed on the graves of those who served in conflicts reaching back to the Texas Revolution.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas athletics department, which has had a brutal past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Games and even entire seasons have been called off or postponed one after another in a variety of sports since last spring. The latest blow came this week when the school was forced to cancel its football game at the University of Alabama at Birmingham due to an outbreak of cases and subsequent contact tracing issues at UAB. UNT’s athletes and coaches put a lot of work into their seasons. Seeing games called off is a tough blow for everyone involved. Here’s a hug for those who have been affected.