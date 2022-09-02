DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … Denton County homeowners and taxpayers, who are the ultimate losers in the ongoing war between the Denton Central Appraisal District and its taxing entities. With the agency now having to pass through another budget and apparently retreating into a shell when it comes to communicating with the public, it seems the laundry list of complaints from residents is going to get even longer before it gets shorter.

SHRUGS go to … Emer Sanabria, the communications liaison for DCAD, for making the ironic decision that the best way to be a conduit for communication between the embattled appraisal district and the public, via the media, is to shut down all communication. In response to questions posed by the Denton Record-Chronicle on what lies ahead for the district after its budget was disapproved by a majority of its taxing entities, Sanabria responded with a curt and polished response: “From this point forward, the Denton Central Appraisal District will only be focusing on the future and improving our organization.” It was a response the newspaper had received before as an answer to previous questions from another reporter. Pressed as to whether he would be answering any questions on the timeline and process for the budget, Sanabria responded with the same 20 words — an episode not unlike a politician in hot water continually pleading the Fifth. We have no doubt Sanabria is acting on the direction of Chief Appraiser Hope McClure — and keep in mind the questions asked were indeed on the future of DCAD — but shutting down such media inquiries in advance of the district’s Sept. 13 board meeting will not quell the heat McClure is facing. Sooner or later, she is going to have to reveal her plans for pulling DCAD out of the hole she has dug — and playing the ostrich won’t make that eventuality go away.

