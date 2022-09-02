HUGS go to … Denton County homeowners and taxpayers, who are the ultimate losers in the ongoing war between the Denton Central Appraisal District and its taxing entities. With the agency now having to pass through another budget and apparently retreating into a shell when it comes to communicating with the public, it seems the laundry list of complaints from residents is going to get even longer before it gets shorter.
SHRUGS go to … Emer Sanabria, the communications liaison for DCAD, for making the ironic decision that the best way to be a conduit for communication between the embattled appraisal district and the public, via the media, is to shut down all communication. In response to questions posed by the Denton Record-Chronicle on what lies ahead for the district after its budget was disapproved by a majority of its taxing entities, Sanabria responded with a curt and polished response: “From this point forward, the Denton Central Appraisal District will only be focusing on the future and improving our organization.” It was a response the newspaper had received before as an answer to previous questions from another reporter. Pressed as to whether he would be answering any questions on the timeline and process for the budget, Sanabria responded with the same 20 words — an episode not unlike a politician in hot water continually pleading the Fifth. We have no doubt Sanabria is acting on the direction of Chief Appraiser Hope McClure — and keep in mind the questions asked were indeed on the future of DCAD — but shutting down such media inquiries in advance of the district’s Sept. 13 board meeting will not quell the heat McClure is facing. Sooner or later, she is going to have to reveal her plans for pulling DCAD out of the hole she has dug — and playing the ostrich won’t make that eventuality go away.
And speaking of shutting down communication, SHRUGS also go to … the media relations unit at the Denton Police Department, for denying any media access to officers on one of the department’s key outreach teams. Wishing to profile the team and actually hear firsthand from its members, a Record-Chronicle reporter had emailed the media relations unit requesting interview opportunities, saying, “My schedule is open this week. Let me know a day/time that works for you.” After a repeated back and forth, the reporter finally got this response: “They have a full schedule at the moment which extends past this week, and additionally, we are not going to put them in a position to answer emotionally-driven or opinion-based questions.” Prior restraint not withstanding — the reporter hadn’t even had a chance to share what questions would be asked — putting a wall between a community and its police force would seem to violate the basic tenets of community policing. It is our hope that with the arrival next month of new Police Chief Doug Shoemaker, a former public information officer himself and an outspoken champion for community policing, greater transparency and access — to both the media and the public — will be ushered in.
HUGS go to … Kristee Porter, who picked up her first win as the University of North Texas volleyball team’s head coach late last week when the Mean Green knocked off Jacksonville 3-0. Porter, a Texas native who was a standout player at UCLA, came to UNT after two successful seasons at McNeese State. Congratulations are in order for Porter after she took one of her first steps toward building a competitive team at UNT.
HUGS go to … Denton County resident Sarah Anne Adams and fellow producer Maggie Rieth Austin, whose production company, The Monthly Junk, just announced the selection of its short film, Blender, by the Tallgrass Film 20th Annual Festival in Wichita, Kansas. Blender will be screened in the Short Film-Narrative category for juried awards at this year’s event, which takes place Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Completing a creative project of this kind and then being chosen for festival competition is hug-worthy and an encouraging shoutout for other filmmakers in and around North Texas. (Submitted by reader Susan Carol Davis.)
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.