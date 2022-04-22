HUGS go to … Denton Enterprise Airport, which is expected to receive $763,000 through the recently passed bipartisan federal infrastructure legislation in fiscal year 2022. The legislation allows investments in runways, taxiways and safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. Billy Nolen, acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration, highlighted the funding in a visit this week to the airport. “General aviation airports are vital to this community and to communities throughout our nation,” Nolen said. “They are where pilots get trained, emergency medical services take off and land, and in many cases where young people are introduced to flying for the very first time. Denton County continues its rapid growth, and it’s essential we support its growth.”
SHRUGS go to … the Denton County Transportation Authority, for its apparent commitment to sharing limited information with the public beyond what it’s legally required to give out. The board made the decision to give a resigning CEO almost $200,000 in severance pay, despite a clause in his contract explicitly stating he is entitled to the pay only if he’s terminated, and none of that discussion has gone public because it was held in executive session.
DCTA has released the related documents but hasn’t provided any clarification as to how or why the board came to that decision. More recently, at Tuesday’s Denton City Council workshop, a council member asked the city’s DCTA board member to speak on recent staff resignations, and if the underlying cause is being addressed. Again, nothing was provided, because “HR issues are private matters.”
Member cities Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village fund DCTA through millions of sales tax dollars, and residents of those cities deserve to know how the agency is addressing its recent turmoil. Just because those conversations can be hidden behind closed doors doesn’t mean they should be.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas women’s golf team, which won the Conference USA tournament for the second straight season this week. UNT overcame a two-shot deficit heading into the final round and edged the University of Texas at San Antonio by a shot. The Mean Green will now turn their attention to the NCAA regionals. UNT will find out where it is headed on Wednesday. Congratulations are in order for coach Michael Akers and his players.
HUGS go to … the Denton County Commissioners Court, for bringing greater attention to the plight of child abuse by recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. With the issue already hitting home with the recent abuse-related death of 7-year-old Phoenix Ho, we applaud the county for shining a local spotlight on the issue.
HUGS go to … UNT’s Dance and Theatre Department for an exuberant production of Monty Python’s SpamaLot earlier this month. Denton is not only the lucky recipient of hard work and talent displayed through the students’ singing, choreography and costuming but also their excellent timing with a production especially suited to diminishing the negativity in our current state of affairs. “Always Look at the Bright Side of Life” is a reminder that joyful and excellent entertainment is returning to our community, and all we have to do is take advantage of the resources we are blessed with through our public education institutions. (Submitted by reader Donna Zelisko)
HUGS go to … Helena Coleman, an International Baccalaureate candidate at Denton High School, Class of 2022, who will be a cheerleader for Rice University as a freshman this upcoming school year, as she was selected for the squad this past weekend. (Submitted by reader Hugh Coleman)
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.