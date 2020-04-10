HUGS go to ... everyone now complying with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to wear masks when going out in public to do essential business such as grocery shopping. Sure, it’s awkward at first, but once you see everyone doing the same, you realize the importance of doing your part in keeping the community safe.
HUGS go to ... Denton Municipal Electric, which was recently recognized for reliable electric service to the community from the American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities. The association helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service and then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities. DME’s achievement is, in part, due to its annual average outage time of 51 minutes, compared with the average for all U.S. electric utilities of 143 minutes.
HUGS go to ... Denton County residents who are giving wide berth to each other when taking their afternoon constitutional along our streets. And it’s kind of nice to see families walking, jogging, biking and skating together. Oh, and additional hugs to the parents who make sure their little ones don’t pedal away from the house without their well-fitting helmets.
HUGS go to ... the Denton-area coaches who have been tasked with encouraging their teams to not only stay positive but stay in shape while their seasons are on hold. Several coaches have taken to Twitter posting inspirational videos and tweets to motivate their players during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HUGS go to ... U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, on being named a finalist in the Congressional Management Foundation’s third annual Democracy Awards. Burgess ranked above his fellow lawmakers for exceptional achievement in the Transparency & Accountability category, which salutes congressional offices who have enhanced constituent relations and accessible information about their work and performance. “It is an honor to be recognized for being transparent and accountable to the constituents of Texas’ 26th District,” Burgess said in a news release announcing the honor. “It is a priority for me to provide an open and transparent reporting of my work product, which is why I put out an annual year-end report. This report serves as a stakeholder’s report for constituents, providing an annual measure of accomplishments by which the constituents I am honored to serve can hold me accountable each year. Our government is by the people and for the people. So it only makes sense to make this information easily accessible.” We could not agree more.
