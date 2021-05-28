HUGS go to … all of the Denton County high school graduates who crossed the stage over the past several days to accept their hard-earned diplomas. Theirs was an educational experience like few others, interrupted and indelibly impacted by a worldwide pandemic, but unlike last year, this week’s pomp and circumstance marked a big step toward normalcy, in which mortarboards were more prevalent than masks, at least for the outdoor ceremonies. As these graduates prepare to enter a world still unsettled by the pandemic’s lasting effects, we salute their efforts and encourage their resolve.
HUGS go to … the Texas Woman’s University administration after the governor on Wednesday signed the bill making TWU the state’s seventh university system. What lies ahead now is about 4-5 years of hard work to fully transition from TWU’s current model into that of a university system. “It’s sort of the logical step in the evolution of TWU … but the work is really ahead of us,” TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten said upon the governor’s signature. We commend TWU for the efforts to secure this legacy-defining moment and look forward to the longer-term growth now enabled for our hometown university.
SHRUGS go to … ParkMobile, the parking app used at the University of North Texas, for its recent data breach. The company first learned of the breach in March but didn’t reveal the full impact of the hack until last month, saying basic information such as user email addresses, car license plates and phone numbers may have been revealed, but not credit card information. If you have used the app in the past, it is recommended that you change your password, with additional recommendations and information found on the company’s website.
HUGS go to … the Denton Fire Department, which responded to three business fires in the past week and a half, all alleged to be the result of arson. We commend their never-ending efforts to keep us safe, to respond as quickly as possible and to assist law enforcement in any resulting investigations.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas athletics department, which announced this week that its athletes had combined to post a 3.08 grade point average for the spring semester. That bit of good news extended the school’s run of consecutive semesters in which its athletes posted a collective GPA of at least 3.0 to five. UNT’s 350 athletes recorded a 3.1 GPA for the 2020-21 school year while dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s to UNT’s athletes for taking care of business in the classroom, as well as the coaches and academic advisers who support them.