HUGS go to … Peterbilt, for designing and building the new blocker truck to help protect first responders and their vehicles at highway crashes. The Denton Fire Department on Wednesday unveiled the new 46-foot truck, budgeted for about $170,000, at Denton Fire Station 3. The truck was purchased after two Denton fire engines were struck by motorists last year and taken out of commission. But the new truck will not be used by the Fire Department alone; it also will be made available for area police as needed.
Don’t believe for one SECOND that Democrats believe this is a “solemn” day. Pelosi is using today to shamelessly pander to her liberal base for donations. This is what they ACTUALLY care about. Absolutely despicable. @dccc pic.twitter.com/xQpm2l0D0L— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 6, 2022
SHRUGS go to … Denton’s current congressman, U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, and potentially its next congressman, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo (should the state’s redistricting plan clear federal muster and he win reelection), for failing to condemn in any official statement, from their official websites or social media accounts, the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on its one-year anniversary. (OK, Jackson did tweet out a condemnation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s apparent attempt to tie fundraising to the anniversary.) It’s not as if either man is unaware of the seriousness of the worst attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812 — Burgess himself pointed out to this newspaper’s editor on the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration the boarded-up window the rioters had used to storm into the Capitol building. Condemning the stain on this country’s history — and recognizing that what happened never should have — should not be made impossible because of partisan politics.
HUGS go to … Denton resident Lori McClain, who beat out 66 other Texas home cooks competing in the ninth annual World Food Championships in Dallas last month to claim the title of 2021 World Soup Champion. McClain’s winning concoctions — Smoked Sausage Green Chile Corn Chowder with Corn Fritters, Bacon-Cheeseburger Soup and Vanilla Ale Spicy Pork Soup with Cornbread Pinwheel Twist — vaulted her to the next level, the World Food Championships’ Final Table event in April in South Carolina, where a $100,000 grand prize will be at stake.
HUGS go to … all folks playing the unfortunate game of “allergies, cold or COVID?” And in a related note, hugs for all the overworked store clerks tired of shaking their heads while fielding questions about at-home COVID tests.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas men’s basketball team, which is in the midst of another terrific season, one the school’s athletics department is pulling out all the stops to promote to anyone who will listen. UNT offered up a ticket special for both of the team’s games this week and has gone all in on building support among students. The school has rebranded the student section the Mean Green Maniacs and has gone as far as to throw pregame parties to try to build attendance. UNT listed a crowd of 3,207 for its loss to UAB on Thursday. Here’s a tip of the hat for the effort UNT officials put in to promote hoops in a football-first state.