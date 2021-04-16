HUGS go to … Denton County Public Health for administering a county-record 14,947 COVID-19 vaccinations at Wednesday’s clinic at the Texas Motor Speedway. To date, the county has administered over 313,000 vaccinations at the Speedway — and all we seem to hear is effusive praise for the efficiency of the county’s process and the hundreds of volunteers assisting. Their efforts are to be commended, not only for the streamlined and productive process but also for the reassurance offered in those large numbers.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas honors student Hillary Shah, who is one of only 62 across the nation to receive the 2021 Harry S. Truman Graduate Scholarship for college students pursuing careers in public service. Shah, who is a political science and economics major graduating in May, is the daughter of Indian immigrants and the first in her family to pursue a career in public service. She is an advocate for marginalized communities, former vice president of UNT’s Student Government Association and a founding member of the Coalition of Civic Empowerment. Shah will receive $30,000 toward her graduate studies, as well as priority admission and supplemental financial support at some graduate institutions as a scholarship recipient.
SHRUGS go to … the Krum ISD school board for not publishing its full agenda contents online like Argyle, Denton, Krum and the University of North Texas. The district also doesn’t have physical copies of the public information available for those in attendance and instead requires a request filed through the Texas Public Information Act. As the school board well knows, knowledge is power — it only makes sense for more of that power to reside in the people the board serves.
HUGS go to … former Guyer basketball players Jalen Wilson and De’Vion Harmon for declaring for the NBA draft. Both of them announced their decision in the past few weeks, with Wilson, who is a redshirt freshman at Kansas, being the latest to do so.
HUGS go to … Denton mom, and force to be reckoned with, Amber Briggle, who this past week gave moving and emotional testimony before the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs as the state considers legislation that would make it illegal for parents to provide gender-affirming health care for their children. Briggle’s passion and commitment to providing a nurturing and fulfilling life for her trans son are well known to us in the Denton community, but her testimony now has gone viral nationally for its raw sincerity. Briggle’s testimony follows an equally moving essay from her husband, Adam, speaking to the intrusion this legislation represents into the family-physician dynamic. We applaud the Briggles for continuing to fight for what is right for their child — for isn’t that what good parents do?