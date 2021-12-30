HUGS go to … everyone seeking — and administering — COVID-19 tests as lines have gotten longer coming off holiday travel. The limited testing availability has been yet another source of stress for those trying to confirm their status.
SHRUGS go to … the return of office and facility closures related to spiking COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant. The city of Denton announced Wednesday the closure of city recreation centers and libraries until Jan. 6, while the Denton Animal Shelter is closed until Jan. 5 — all due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among city employees. These are the first public closures announced in the wake of the omicron spike, and to ensure these are the only such closures — no one wants a return to such disruptions — it’s imperative that we all do our part to stem the tide: Get vaccinated (including the booster); wear a mask in public; and practice social distancing and good hygiene.
HUGS go to … Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, whose new specialty center for women and infants is under construction and on track to open next summer. The 215,000-square-foot facility will feature 12 labor and delivery beds and two C-section suites along with six antepartum and 24 postpartum beds. The project also will expand the number of emergency department beds, adding 10 to the hospital’s current 28. The added capacity to treat patients and offer extended OB-GYN services will be critical as the population of Denton County continues to grow.
HUGS go to … the students in chef Jodi Duryea’s baking class at the University of North Texas, who this past semester provided fresh-baked goods to the UNT Food Pantry presented by Kroger. The students’ generosity was well timed — with the continuing pandemic adding to the growing need among students, who have visited the food pantry more than 11,000 times since it opened in 2015. If you are interested in learning more about and supporting the food pantry, visit studentaffairs.unt.edu/food-pantry.
