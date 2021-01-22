HUGS go to … DJ Taylor, whose 150th and final installment of Yesteryear appears in today’s newspaper. Taylor has been producing the popular feature, noting the comings and goings in Denton from 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago, for 12½ years, delighting us all with a nostalgic look-back courtesy of his dutiful research. We extend a warm embrace to DJ for all his hard work and also a welcoming HUG to Leslie Couture, a reference librarian at Denton’s Emily Fowler Central Library, who will continue the feature going forward.
HUGS go to … the Ryan football team for winning the Class 5A Division I state championship. The Raiders beat Cedar Park last Friday to claim their third state title in school history and first since 2002.
HUGS also go to … the 23 Denton-area football players who received all-district superlative awards. In addition, five local players were named MVPs of their district, including Ryan’s Billy Bowman Jr., Ja’Tavion Sanders and Seth Henigan, and Argyle’s CJ Rogers and Aubrey’s Jackson Jennings.
HUGS go to … Sarah Fuller, who will soon be on her way to the University of North Texas to play with the school’s women’s soccer team as its goalkeeper. She continued to make history this week while finishing out her time at Vanderbilt University. Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game this season when she kicked for Vandy’s football team. Her achievements inspired people across the country, leading to an opportunity this week to introduce Kamala Harris as the United States’ vice president during inauguration ceremonies for President Joe Biden. Fuller isn’t a Denton resident quite yet, but she’s certainly establishing a legacy that will make her an important part of the community when she arrives to play for the Mean Green in the fall.
HUGS go to … all the local Girl Scouts for bringing us sugary goodness this season. At a time when everything seems to be in disarray and few traditions have survived, it’s encouraging to know we’ll never be let down by Thin Mints, Tagalongs or Do-si-dos. To learn more about how you can get your hands on some cookies and benefit local Scouts, go to bit.ly/362AL8Y.
HUGS go to … International Medical Distributors and the United Way of Denton County, who on Friday distributed 40 pallets of hand sanitizer wipes to county nonprofits to help organizations keep staff and clients safe into 2021. IMD contacted the United Way to facilitate the distribution through its network of nonprofit partners across the county, and Denton County Emergency Management provided the storage for the donation prior to distribution. To help continue needed efforts like this, consider donating to the United Way, whose fundraising efforts are down 25% amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To make an online donation, go here: bit.ly/3pakqqw.