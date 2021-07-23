HUGS go to … Brian Burrows, the owner of Ironwood Axe Throwing in Denton, who is a long way from home this week, competing in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Burrows will be competing in two different trap shooting events as a member of the USA Shooting Team. As with many of the Olympic athletes, Burrows’ participation is the culmination of hard work applied to a lifelong dream. Because of the coronavirus-forced restrictions, Burrows will be competing without the benefit of spectators or applause — but we know that should the roar of his hometown fans not be heard in Tokyo, he’ll surely feel our pride.
HUGS go to … Rabbi Geoffrey Dennis of Congregation Kol Ami in Flower Mound. The local religious leader and his congregation diligently and quietly offer a program to introduce the faith to seekers, the curious and interfaith families to Judaism. The congregation doesn’t offer “A Taste of Judaism” to convert anyone — Judaism isn’t an evangelical religion — it just makes space to demystify Judaism in an approachable way. The kosher snacks are a bonus.
HUGS go to … Texas Woman’s University master’s student Elizabeth Timothy for receiving the prestigious International Peace Scholarship for the second year in a row. Timothy, a graduate student in TWU’s Multicultural Women’s and Gender Studies Program, will use the award to continue studies at TWU and develop two projects that help underserved women in Kenya grow small businesses. The scholarship is awarded by the Philanthropic Educational Organization and funds graduate study in North America to select women from countries outside of the United States and Canada.
SHRUGS go to … U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, who in speaking last week with CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the disturbing rise in cases of COVID-19, largely due to the high numbers of people who refuse to get vaccinated, said, “I don’t believe in the vaccine.” Our congressman was trying to make a point about the miraculous achievement represented in the vaccines, saying, “I don’t believe in the vaccine, I believe in God — but I think that the vaccine is an answer to prayers.” However, when so much of the messaging about the coronavirus and vaccines has been clouded by politics — with most of those refusing to get a vaccine identifying as conservatives — it is critical that Republican leaders like Burgess be unequivocal in their language in urging that everyone get the shot. At this stage of the game, nothing short of, “Not only do I believe in the vaccine and its unprecedented effectiveness in fighting this novel coronavirus, I have myself been fully vaccinated and urge the same of all of my constituents and fellow Americans,” is going to cut it.
HUGS go to … Bruce Burns, best known locally as a leader of the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative and the voice behind one of the city’s lo-fi FM station radio shows. This hug goes to him for making his Bolivar Street home a beautiful little spot called “The Blue Swan.” You can’t miss the house if you’re on his block of Bolivar. The blue trim, the blue name sign on the front of the house and the intentionally tended yard are an inspiration to locals who’d love to make their house a spot for house shows and the like.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas officials, who are confident about where the school’s athletics program stands as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire community played a key role in helping the program reach that point, from school officials who set a course to success to fans who pitched in with financial gifts despite the economic downturn. Here’s a tip of the hat to all who were involved as the school prepares for the start of a new sports year.
HUGS go to … Tim Powers, the Denton attorney who rescued the University of North Texas jazz stage at this year’s Denton Arts & Jazz Festival. Powers offered to pay the $15,000 sponsorship for the UNT Music Stage this year and going forward. The 2021 festival runs Oct. 1-3 in Quakertown Park. Powers said he decided to approach the festival and the college after reading about the sponsorship being pulled in a June story in the Denton Record-Chronicle. (Submitted by reader Ron Fink of Denton)
