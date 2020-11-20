HUGS go to … Historic Denton for its continued work to preserve historically significant areas around the city, including downtown. That organization has strived for years to create National Register districts and save history-rich parts of Denton with help from the Texas Historical Commission and the U.S. National Park Service. We commend their efforts and look forward to what’s ahead with historic preservation — something that is important to many residents here.
HUGS go to … The Village Church of Denton and other area nonprofits that are adapting their traditional Thanksgiving celebrations and charitable efforts to accommodate pandemic safeguards while still addressing community needs. At The Village, that means turning its annual banquet into a pickup event so interested residents can still enjoy a holiday feast next Thursday. These efforts are made possible through countless planning and volunteer contributions, and we salute the ingenuity and commitment that has allowed these festivities to continue during such challenging times.
HUGS go to … Denton startup tech companies TeamofDefenders and From The Future, whose founders told the Denton Record-Chronicle that this city is ideal for them and their employees. Indeed, Denton is quickly becoming a destination, as stakeholders like to call it, for the tech industry. We also like that they want to recruit and retain University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University students for work in the industry. All too often, students are compelled to leave town to find work elsewhere. But these companies, working with the Denton City Council, are trying to change that.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas Athletics Department, which this week recorded its best score ever on the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate report. UNT’s athletes are graduating at an 86% rate, according to the study that measures how many athletes earn their degrees in a six-year window. The latest report covers athletes who enrolled at schools as freshmen from 2010 through 2013. UNT has maintained or improved its cumulative score on the report for 11 straight years. With 23 Division I schools in Texas, only six of those posted a higher score than UNT. The University of Texas was the only public school with a higher score. “I’m proud that we continue to make progress and set records in our mission of building champions and preparing leaders,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. “Ultimately, we are here to prepare these student-athletes for life beyond college and graduating is an integral part of that preparation.” Here’s a tip of the hat to UNT for a job well done.
HUGS go to … the Denton High School volleyball team for winning its third straight district title on Wednesday night. Since 2018, the Lady Broncos have posted an 87-18 overall record, winning 82.9% of their games.