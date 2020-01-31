HUGS go to ... the 92 volunteers and 11 plainclothes officers who, beginning at 4:30 a.m., fanned out across Denton County on Jan. 23 to find out all they could about people experiencing homelessness for the annual point-in-time count. The last of the volunteers finished about 8 p.m., and the information they gathered will better inform policies and efforts to help them.
SHRUGS go to ... the need for Medical City Denton to request NO THRU TRAFFIC signs for all those alternative-route-seeking motorists along Colorado Boulevard and Mayhill Road trying to avoid the traffic backups on the Interstate 35E frontage, particularly at Brinker Road. It’s a hospital, Denton.
HUGS go to ... the Braswell High School girls basketball team. In just their fourth season, the Lady Bengals are ranked No. 8 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A poll. Braswell is 22-5 overall and was a perfect 7-0 in district play before Tuesday night’s 77-65 loss to Lake Dallas.
HUGS go to ... the Denton Black Film Festival, which wrapped up Sunday after five days of narrative films, documentaries and short movies. The local festival, which benefits the Denton African-American Scholarship Foundation, developed the annual event to include music, spoken word, comedy, visual art and free workshops and panels. Denton is fortunate to have this growing event in the city, and better for the balance of entertainment and reflections on our country’s history.
SHRUGS go to ... public records custodians across the state who, when presented with a request for the voting record of a candidate seeking public office, will ask for the candidate’s date of birth to verify the record — and then release the record with the birth date redacted. Either dispense with the unnecessary step of hiding what is already known or make it easier to obtain the critical records that lead to informed votes.
HUGS go to ... the University of North Texas for its newly announced online bachelor’s degree offered through the Coursera learning platform. The Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree is intended to target students who have completed some college courses but never finished in obtaining a degree. As John Lennon once sang, “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.” With UNT’s new program, those students derailed by any number of obstacles presented by life can finally reach that lofty goal first set all those years ago — and not just finish but walk the stage decked in green with all other UNT graduates. The cost of the program is the same for students living in the state or outside it, with applications for the first cohort opening Feb. 26 for classes beginning in August. For more information, go to http://bit.ly/untonline.