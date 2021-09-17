HUGS go to … the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas, which just unveiled its new, expanded Lewisville headquarters. The new facility, made possible after a yearslong fundraising campaign that raised $6 million, will allow the nonprofit agency to better respond to and combat child sexual abuse in Denton and Wise counties. The timing of the headquarters opening unfortunately is ideal, as reports of abuse are on the rise due to the pandemic’s closure of schools and childcare centers.
HUGS go to … the Summer Water Project, a group of locals who have continued to stock coolers with ice and bottled water throughout the summer. Most grassroots groups can make a push for a short amount of time, but this local group has kept up the purchasing of water and stocking its network of coolers for homeless people and pedestrians out walking in the heat.
HUGS go to … the volunteers who are working the Denton Blues Festival this weekend. The pandemic has made volunteers a little tougher to come by, and the ones who are showing up remind us how much of Denton’s cultural scene is propelled by unpaid and enthusiastic folks.
SHRUGS go to … Denton County Public Health for still not opening any mass testing sites amid the surge in delta variant COVID-19 cases. Having rapid, readily available testing is necessary for public health — but ever since the county stopped offering testing earlier this year, it has been more difficult to arrange for timely results. The county needs to reverse course and bring back its testing sites, especially as vaccination rates have dropped as new cases have spiked.
HUGS go to … Kaliegh Skopal, the University of North Texas volleyball team’s setter, who handed out the 2,000th assist of her career Friday during a match against Illinois State. The senior overcame Guillain-Barre Syndrome last season and returned to play for the Mean Green as a graduate student this fall. Congratulations to Skopal for reaching the milestone.
