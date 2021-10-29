HUGS go to … Denton ISD school board trustee Barbara Burns for speaking up for teachers as the district navigated a painful health insurance workshop on Tuesday night. Burns pointed out the injustice of teachers paying $1,000 a month for health insurance while university and municipal employees, not to mention state legislators, pay less. Superintendent Jamie Wilson pointed out that staffers show up to work every day and see their paychecks devoured by insurance premiums. “They’re taking home less than minimum wage, some of them,” he said.
HUGS go to … all those who participated in the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s recent Halloween decoration contest — particularly our grand prize winner, Carey Reyna of Denton — and all those who cast votes for the spookiest and most spirited displays. A lot of effort — and money — goes into turning a home into a haunted house that will delight children and adults alike, and we thank those who participated for making our community more special. Look for the contest winners’ tips and motivations in a Halloween article publishing on Sunday.
HUGS go to … former City Council member Kevin Roden, who has decided to gather a cover band to play in his front yard on the day of the Downtown Denton Turkey Trot 5K and Kids 1K, starting 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving. His house is on the Turkey Trot path, and Roden took to Facebook to solicit musicians to play encouraging music for the runners — such as “Eye of the Tiger,” the theme song from Rocky, and other songs that should make Turkey Trotters want to pour it on a little. (We’d like to request the band cover Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,” the Proclaimers’ “500 Miles” and Skillet’s “Finish Line.”)
SHRUGS go to … the new “no right on red” signs recently posted at the newly widened Country Club Road at Fort Worth Drive intersection. With two brand-spanking-new right-turn lanes and improved sight lines at this intersection, we can’t fathom why the powers that be decided to contribute to congestion by preventing northbound motorists from turning when there is lighter traffic on Fort Worth Drive. Boo and bah humbug.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas women’s soccer team, which extended its remarkable unbeaten streak in conference home games on Thursday night with a 1-1 tie against longtime rival Rice University. UNT has completed its regular season schedule and is now unbeaten in 65 consecutive home conference games, a streak that dates to Oct. 31, 2008. The Mean Green trailed Rice early but came back to secure the tie when Olivia Klein scored. The senior crossed over the top of the 18-yard box, turned and fired a ball into the bottom left corner of the net. UNT will face the University of Texas-San Antonio in the opening round of the Conference USA tournament at 3:30 p.m. Monday on the Florida Atlantic campus in Boca Raton, Florida.
SHRUGS go to … our state representative, Lynn Stucky, who voted for House Bill 3979. His legislative aide wrote that he did so because, “Concerns had been raised about social studies curriculum and critical race theory in public schools.” Well, critical race theory is taught in university postgrad law courses, not in K-12 public schools. Either Rep. Stucky assumes his constituents to be uneducated or he is being disingenuous if not outright misleading. Deliberate misinformation is divisive. Shame on Dr. Stucky. (Submitted by reader Ed Soph, of Denton)