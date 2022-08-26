SHRUGS go to … Denton Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Hope McClure, for not only the questionable leadership that has earned the rebuke of more than half the taxing entities reliant on DCAD for their financial navigation but also — and particularly — the culture of isolation and inaccess she has ushered in under her watch. Regardless of where you fall in the argument of whether DCAD’s current plight is the result of too few resources or too many bad decisions, it’s clear there are a number of concerns and questions that need to be publicly addressed. But McClure instead has completely isolated herself, from both the employees she manages as well as the public she serves. She will not respond to interview requests from the media, has her bidding directed through DCAD’s recently hired spokesperson — and most recently, has directed DCAD’s employees to come to her defense before shutting them down through mandatory nondisclosure agreements. Eliminating transparency may be permissible for a private business in crisis but is anathema for a public agency — particularly when that very agency not only is funded by taxpayer dollars but also actually determines how much those taxpayers pay. McClure instead needs to reverse course and become a champion for openness and public access. If she cannot, a change in leadership is due.
HUGS go to … the new and returning students at the University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University and North Central Texas College. The fall has sprung, which means our town will be a little busier and businesses a little more bustling as college students settle into their schedules and homes. Classes for the fall semester start Monday for both UNT and TWU, with NCTC beginning the new academic year this past Monday.
And speaking of school beginning, SHRUGS go to … the slight increase we see every fall in motorists who will inevitably drive the wrong way on the one-way streets in downtown Denton. Every August and September, we notice that Locust and Elm streets have more cars headed the wrong direction. Be careful and patient out there, townies.
HUGS go to … Denton ISD school board trustees and Superintendent Jamie Wilson, who told residents who attended Tuesday’s board meeting to be respectful of one another during open forums. Denton ISD has been responding to a surge in book challenges — a trend happening across the state and the country. While rhetoric at recent meetings has gotten hotter, local taxpayers haven’t been subjected to speakers shrieking about gay or LGBTQ teachers, students or supporters — complete with implied threats of sexual violence toward those who don’t want to bully transgender students or school staff — that recently erupted at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Here’s hoping Denton ISD and residents can continue to confront such issues without bellowing into a microphone and threatening to sexually assault political opponents.
SHRUGS go to … the city of Denton, whose repaving of some streets to “improve their appearance” has missed the mark — badly. The thin topcoat laid on our streets is rough, ugly and hazardous for walking on. (Yes, we walk on the street because we do not have sidewalks.) Sadly, this costly venture has reduced neighborhood appeal and makes our community look tacky. (Submitted by reader Bob Bland, Denton resident)
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.