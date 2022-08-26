DRC_Editorial

SHRUGS go to … Denton Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Hope McClure, for not only the questionable leadership that has earned the rebuke of more than half the taxing entities reliant on DCAD for their financial navigation but also — and particularly — the culture of isolation and inaccess she has ushered in under her watch. Regardless of where you fall in the argument of whether DCAD’s current plight is the result of too few resources or too many bad decisions, it’s clear there are a number of concerns and questions that need to be publicly addressed. But McClure instead has completely isolated herself, from both the employees she manages as well as the public she serves. She will not respond to interview requests from the media, has her bidding directed through DCAD’s recently hired spokesperson — and most recently, has directed DCAD’s employees to come to her defense before shutting them down through mandatory nondisclosure agreements. Eliminating transparency may be permissible for a private business in crisis but is anathema for a public agency — particularly when that very agency not only is funded by taxpayer dollars but also actually determines how much those taxpayers pay. McClure instead needs to reverse course and become a champion for openness and public access. If she cannot, a change in leadership is due.

HUGS go to … the new and returning students at the University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University and North Central Texas College. The fall has sprung, which means our town will be a little busier and businesses a little more bustling as college students settle into their schedules and homes. Classes for the fall semester start Monday for both UNT and TWU, with NCTC beginning the new academic year this past Monday.

