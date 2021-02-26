HUGS go to … the Denton Grassroots Water Crew for pulling strings over the weekend and the rest of the week to get drinkable water in residents’ hands. After last week’s snowstorm led to rolling blackouts and water advisories, this group of grassroots volunteers stepped in to fill the gaps in needed distributions. We applaud the effort, dedication and long hours spent ensuring our community’s desperate needs were addressed.
HUGS go to … Melba Patillo Beals, a journalist, author and member of the Little Rock Nine who will speak at Texas Woman’s University’s sixth annual Jamison Lecture next month. Beals will discuss her experience as a 15-year-old who was one of nine Black students to integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957 amid widespread ostracism and death threats from those who wanted to keep the school segregated. Beals showed immense bravery as a young girl in the face of violent oppression, and her willingness to continue to speak about her experiences is an important contribution to the continued efforts for equity and antiracism in America.
HUGS go to … the Argyle boys basketball team and Ponder girls basketball team for being the final two Denton-area basketball teams left in the playoffs. Argyle beat Lampasas on Thursday night to claim the Class 4A Region I area title. Ponder knocked off Rains to win the Class 3A Region II quarterfinal. The Lady Lions will play Winnsboro in the region semifinal at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Prosper High School.
HUGS go to … the host of Denton-area high school football players who were named to the Texas Sports Writers Association’s all-state teams this week. Local teams enjoyed a tremendous year behind some of the best players in the state. Here’s a tip of the hat to all the players who were honored.
HUGS go to … teachers who are having to make do after classrooms took on water damage after Texas’ big freeze. Teachers take pride in turning their assigned classrooms into comfortable, welcoming spaces for learning, and some teachers lost personal items to water leaks inside frozen, locked-up buildings. Classes have been shuffled, some shifted to virtual learning for the time being, and one Denton ISD campus — Harpool Middle School — won’t open its doors to students for the rest of the year. Hugs also go to the maintenance staff, administrators, donors and friends, and others who have worked to preserve what they could and fix what they couldn’t in an already topsy-turvy school year.
HUGS go to … Mason Bynes, a graduate of the University of North Texas and a composer and vocalist who recently received a commission to compose Dowland Impressions, a new take on songs by early music composer John Dowland. Her work will be unveiled March 26 on nonprofit Lumedia Musicworks’ website, www.lumediamusicworks.com. (Submitted by reader Stephanie Patrick)