HUGS go to ... Denton city staff and their interdisciplinary team, who have responded — usually within two days — to complaints or concerns about noncompliance with stay-at-home and social distancing orders. Creating the reporting tool (through Engage Denton) and acting promptly to gain understanding and compliance with the orders should go a long way to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton.
HUGS go to ... the Denton community because of how we’ve come together during a time of need. Specifically, a huge hug goes to Denton ISD for thinking of the children who so desperately need our help right now with the meal distribution in place. Every Wednesday at the district’s 18 locations, parents can pick up five days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches for their children under 18 years old. Thanks for helping the future of Denton.
HUGS go to ... the children in the neighborhoods along Wind River Lane. We don’t get out much, but happy messages in chalk, clearly scripted by grade schoolchildren, give our spirits a lift.
HUGS go to ... Medical City Denton, which recently opened a “mini grocery store” to support employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Denton hospital is one of seven Medical City facilities to make onsite grocery services available to all hospital workers at cost, with the goal of reducing extra trips to the grocery store to find basic items.
HUGS go to ... the Guyer and Braswell football programs, which have been unable to conduct spring football practice like normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The UIL announced last week it was canceling all remaining spring activities and state championships. As a result, Guyer and Braswell have turned to Zoom and other video conferencing tools to connect with players.
HUGS also go to ... the Guyer water polo teams, whose seasons also were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both the boys and girls were among the top-ranked teams in the state. The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats had serious championship aspirations and were 8-1 when the season was suspended and later canceled.
HUGS go to ... the Denton Parks & Recreation Department and Director Gary Packan for keeping the walking trails open during the ongoing pandemic — and reminding walkers, dog walkers and runners to keep their distance through signage.
HUGS go to ... University of North Texas student journalists who won a dozen-plus awards for excellence in the recent Texas Intercollegiate Press Association competition, which included participation from 30 Texas colleges and universities across various divisions. Among the UNT honors were eight awards for the North Texas Daily for reporting, design, commentary and photography; and five awards for North Texas Television, North Texas Radio and individual Mayborn School of Journalism students. A tip of our green eyeshades to the next generation of student journalists already informing and representing our community well.