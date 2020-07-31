HUGS go to ... Matt Richardson for making the rounds with local school districts to explain Denton County Public Health’s rationale for its recommendation to push in-person classes back to Sept. 8. As the situation involving the coronavirus pandemic continues to change, it’s all the more important that school officials and parents receive timely, scientific guidance as critical decisions are being made.
HUGS go to ... Denton County Friends of the Family, which is hosting a school drive to fill 500 backpacks with supplies for Denton ISD students ahead of the 2020-21 school year. The organization is accepting pre-packed backpacks and monetary donations for the initiative at www.dcfof.org/backtoschool.
HUGS go to ... Guyer juniors Olivia Ramirez and Hailey Lander for being named to Top Drawer Soccer’s All-State Texas team. Ramirez led the Lady Wildcats with 13 goals and was the District 5-6A Co-MVP. Lander was the 5-6A Co-Defensive MVP.
HUGS go to ... the people in my neighborhood who have helped themselves to one of the free masks I have been making for both adults and kids. I have them in a bushel basket on the curb for walkers, bikers and anyone who needs a mask to stay safe and slow the spread of COVID-19. Folks have been great to take only what they need and leave the rest for the next neighbors who came along. (Submitted by reader Donna Gregory)
But SHRUGS go to ... the “gentleman” in a pickup truck who stopped and helped himself not only to all of the remaining masks but also the basket they were in. Come on man, need what you take and take only what you need. My only hope is that he had friends or family that he took all those masks home to. (Also submitted by reader Donna Gregory)
HUGS go to ... Dr. Vince Baugher, chiropractor and owner of the Spinal Decompression & Chiropractic Center in Denton. Baugher, whose family is multiracial, participated in Blackout Day, a two-day period when Americans shopped at Black-owned businesses to support racial justice and equality. His clinic gave each patient who came in a gift certificate for whatever amount they paid for their treatment that day. Patients had two weeks to spend that amount of money at a Black-owned business in Denton County, and to bring the receipt and gift certificate back to the clinic for reimbursement. Patients turned in $716.57 worth of receipts for purchases they made at local Black-owned businesses, but Baugher also decided to donate the amount for any gift certificates not redeemed by the end of the two weeks to the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce. As a result, The Spinal Decompression & Chiropractic Center will give $3,718 to the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
HUGS go to ... Lantana resident Lexi Quilty. Quilty recently received a $5,000 scholarship from Diabetes Scholars, a nonprofit organization supporting students with Type 1 diabetes. She has been active in the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation, serving on the local chapter as a youth ambassador and on the foundation’s Children’s Congress. Quilty plans to attend Dallas Baptist University.