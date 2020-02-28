HUGS go to ... the dedicated staff at Denton Public Library, which received the 2019 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Director’s Association. There are 571 public libraries in Texas; 52 others received the same award for their services and programs. In other words, the Denton Public Library is among the 10% of public libraries to earn the distinction.
SHRUGS go to ... all the Denton County candidates who chose not to share their policies and priorities with you, their constituents, through a candidate essay on our Opinion pages. Following weeks of published invitations, with more than 50 local candidates appearing on ballots in both party primaries, just 10 candidates in total bothered to share a direct appeal to the voters. Engagement and accountability are valuable traits to consider when casting your vote; and for the 10 candidates who understand that, their message was made available to the hundreds of thousands of unique visitors who land on our website each month.
SHRUGS go to ... all the government bodies that will hold meetings on Tuesday, the day of the primary elections, which includes both the Denton County Commissioners Court and the Denton City Council. Engaged citizens may well feel the squeeze between taking time to vote or to participate in a public meeting that affects them. We hope forcing that choice isn’t the point.
HUGS go to ... the Denton motorist who ran a long loop of Ad Council public service announcements on the electronic display atop his car this past week reminding us to prevent forest fires, drive sober, adopt a teenager and generally be our best selves.
HUGS go to ... Marshall Smith, of Denton, who has picked up and properly disposed of trash for many years during his daily walks around Denton. (Submitted by reader David R. Hume, of Denton)
HUGS go to ... the Rotary Club of Lewisville for celebrating the 115th anniversary of Rotary International with a showcase on Thursday. The Lewisville club got a little help — or a lot — from four other area Rotary clubs and local Toastmaster clubs — in an event with storyboards and video highlights of projects they and other Rotary clubs have done in the group’s history.
SHRUGS go to ... whoever decided to paint over the greenroom building mural at what used to be Backyard on Bell. Denton has seen murals on local businesses painted over before. We know it’s the nature of business when private owners prepare to launch a new project with a new aesthetic, but it still stings a little to see the paint layered over a big, audacious mural.
HUGS go to ... Guyer High School junior Olivia Ramirez for becoming the third player in school history to eclipse 100 career points for the Lady Wildcats’ soccer program. Ramirez surpassed 100 points in a 5-0 victory over Keller Central on Feb. 21. She tallied two goals and two assists in the win.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas Reproductive Rights Organization of Student Educators for organizing a presentation on community-based alternatives to calling the police. To cultivate a conversation about community safety, ROSE organized its presentation around the idea that if a person can handle a situation on their own, such as a noise complaint, they should exercise that alternative rather than calling the police. This is an important conversation to have, not only with students but with the Denton community.
HUGS go to ... Denton Public Libraries for launching the mobile Wi-Fi hot spots checkout program. Put into libraries this past week, the devices enable people to have internet access wherever they go at no cost. Lake Dallas has the mobile hot spots available to check out, too.