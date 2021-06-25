HUGS go to … the Denton Fire Department for helping out a little duckling this week that got stuck in a storm drain. For a department as busy and dedicated to the community’s safety as the fire department, it’s good to see that nothing, particularly compassion, falls between the quacks.
HUGS go to … Julie Glover, who spent years signal boosting much of what makes Denton cool and unique. Glover, who was the director of downtown development until her retirement in November 2019, has received a tile on the Denton Arts Walk of Fame. Glover, a musician herself, founded the downtown arts walk. She has played at a Rock Lottery (serious cool kid cred, there) and been a key player in so many downtown events. Congratulations to Glover, who earned every square in the walk of fame tile honoring her.
SHRUGS go to … the prospect that Denton’s signature Arts & Jazz Festival will not feature students from the nation’s signature jazz education program, also found in Denton. This week, it was revealed that the University of North Texas would not be sponsoring its concert stage at the festival, citing the $15,000 cost along with the time and effort required to manage the stage. Following the announcement, talks have continued, so all hope is not quite lost, but reaching an acceptable agreement will require some give and take on both sides. For the benefit of the student performers, along with the future students whose passion is kindled by experiencing those performances — not to mention the adoring public — we encourage all to keep at it till the UNT jazz show can go on.
HUGS go to … The Mug coffee trailer, which raised $250 for Strickland Middle School Food Pantry. The Mug hosted a raffle to support the pantry during its one-year anniversary celebration June 19. Winner Benjamin Klaassen won a gift basket valued at $125 full of Mug gear and gift cards to other Denton businesses. Congrats, Benjamin!
HUGS go to … former University of North Texas women’s basketball standout Anisha George, who continued to excel on the international stage while leading the U.S. Virgin Islands to the quarterfinals of the FIBA AmeriCup this month. George scored 22 points in the Virgin Islands’ win over El Salvador to clinch her team’s spot in the quarterfinals. She went on to score six points in a loss to the U.S. that ended the Virgin Islands’ run in the event. Congratulations to George on her showing in the tournament and for representing UNT on the international stage.
HUGS go to … the Music Theatre of Denton as they present a wonderful live production of Always … Patsy Cline at the Denton Community Theatre. It was such a joy to see live theater again, and this production was top notch. (Submitted by Denton County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson)