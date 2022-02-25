HUGS go to... Both Oncor and Republic Services, for sending text messages to their Lake Dallas customers for updates. Oncor sent multiple texts about a short power outage Tuesday evening, and Republic sent a text message saying trash would be picked up Friday instead of Thursday. Both were weather related, of course. It just makes life easier when communication happens and customers are in the know!
HUGS go to... Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and its new minister, Rev. Eric Posa. Posa was a member of the local Unitarian Universalist church back in the 1990s, when he was earning his bachelor and master’s degrees in philosophy at the University of North Texas. He earned a divinity degree from Brite Divinity School, and has served eight UU congregations as an interim minister. Posa will return to Denton in August.
SHRUGS go to... Ken Paxton for suing the city of Denton days ahead of his primary election in the Republican attorney general race. The move came hours after Denton officials announced a similar suit, so the city and state were already positioned to have their day in court. The move feels like political fodder.
HUGS go to... The University of North Texas men’s basketball team will close out its home schedule on Saturday afternoon with a game against Louisiana Tech at the Super Pit. The Mean Green can clinch the Conference USA regular season title with a win against the Bulldogs or in either of their games next week. UNT coach Grant McCasland and his players have done a remarkable job this season. Congratulations are in order.
HUGS go to... Point for Charity, a nonprofit that coordinates fundraising golf tournaments, auctions and bake sales to support residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center. The nonprofit enjoyed a record-breaking 2021, raising nearly $50,000 for the center. It’s not easy to raise money during a pandemic, but this group did that, and the residents will be better for it.
SHRUGS go to... The short-lived but very noticeable ice storm that swept through Denton and much of North Texas. From cars sliding into ditches to local patrons and residents slipping on their way to and from the store or home, the freeze was a sore reminder of the unpredictability of Texas weather.
