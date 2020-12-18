HUGS go to … the city of Denton Parks and Recreation Department, for its new wildflower planting program, which will set the stage for a burst of spring color from at least 240 acres throughout the city. The best part, though, is that not only will the beautification program not cost city taxpayers, it actually has the potential to save the city about $150,000 over 3-4 years by eliminating mowing expenses. Throw in the additional benefits of helping butterflies and bees, while also providing needed firebreaks, and you have a city program everyone can get behind.
SHRUGS go to … the breakdown of decorum and camaraderie that led to Thursday night’s Denton City Council meeting in which Mayor Gerard Hudspeth had council member Deb Armintor’s microphone muted. We understand every council member has issues they are passionate about — because those are the issues their constituents are passionate about — and that meetings must be conducted in an orderly and consistent manner. But we can’t help but lament the missed opportunity presented by the most recent elections to reset the volume and stress level in the room. Both Hudspeth and Armintor won election through the support of thousands of Denton residents — and both have expectations they must fulfill as a result. We only suggest that the expectation that Denton’s elected officials work together to achieve the best results be near the top.
HUGS go to … Denton resident and former Texas Poet Laureate Karla K. Morton on the publication of her latest book of poetry, The National Parks: A Century of Grace. Morton co-wrote the book with collaborator and fellow former Poet Laureate Alan Birklebach. This is the book inspired by and written during their 3½-year “Words of Preservation Poets Laureate National Parks Tour” and is published by Texas A&M University Press. The cloth-cover book costs $50 at the press website, bit.ly/3aod3Hj.
HUGS go to … the Argyle High School football team for playing in their sixth state championship game. The Eagles played Lindale in the Class 4A Division I title game on Friday night at AT&T Stadium. Before Friday, Argyle had just one state championship in school history, which came back in 2013.
SHRUGS go to … Denton ISD school board members for not discussing the Woodrow Wilson Elementary name change in public. Though we wholeheartedly support the decision to rename the school for Nette Shultz, who donated the land for the building when it was built in 1960, we also can’t help but feel the community would have benefited much more in hearing the members’ motivation for making the change. Not having that open dialogue before the unanimous vote cast a shadow over an otherwise spotlight moment.
HUGS go to … Denton County’s 4-H clubs, which despite the challenges of a pandemic and its resulting shutdowns stepped up to fill Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Boxes. The boxes are filled with essentials and goodies for children in other countries who are in need for Christmas. Last year, the Denton County 4-H clubs sent in a total of 180 boxes, with a goal of doubling that total this year. After setting up safe ways to fill boxes together and sending items through Amazon to houses that would fill more boxes, the 4-H clubs filled 442 Operation Christmas Child boxes — 262 boxes more than last year. If you live in Denton County and are interested in joining a 4-H club go to bit.ly/3nBMS3C. (Submitted by reader Sierra Keller, of Justin)