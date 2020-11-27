HUGS go to … Won’t You Be Our Neighbor, Denton?, the Facebook group that gathered hand turkeys (you remember tracing your hand and turning it into a turkey, don’t you?) for residents at local nursing homes. Many Denton residents made the cards and dropped them in the basket at Golden Boy Coffee Co. with messages such as “Happy Thanksgiving” or “We miss you” for people in local care centers. Just as Mister Rogers would, we offer a cardigan-sleeved salute to those helping to make our community more neighborly.
SHRUGS go to … the various Scrooges in our midst who can’t see past government recommendations to be less social this holiday season. Denton County has seen record numbers of COVID-19 infections, and the threat won’t ebb now that the holidays are upon us. Let’s dig a little deeper, give those bootstraps an extra tug and care about our neighbors, our families and friends we mean to embrace in 2021.
HUGS go to … the Guyer and Denton High School volleyball teams for winning area championships earlier this week. The Lady Broncos swept Arlington Heights on Monday night, while the Lady Wildcats swept Arlington Martin on Tuesday night. Both teams advanced to the regional quarterfinals and will play again on Saturday.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas men’s basketball team, which opened its season with a Thanksgiving night game against Mississippi Valley State and cruised to a 116-62 win. Most businesses shut down for Thanksgiving and slow down for the holidays. The sports world is one of the few exceptions. There were several university officials and other workers who gave up part of their holiday to help UNT open a season that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a hat tip to those who made it happen.
HUGS go to … Ali Kohandani, longtime co-owner of the DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks franchise in Denton, who had an election win of his own when he and his restaurant were featured in NBCNews.com’s story about the popularity of pizza delivery on Election Night. (Submitted by reader Stephanie Patrick)