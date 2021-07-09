HUGS go to … University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk, the first Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board guest of 2021 following a monthslong pandemic pause. He answered questions from readers and the board, with his livestreamed appearance yet another milestone in our community’s return to business as usual.
HUGS go to … the Texas Transportation Commission for approving $4.5 million in federal funding for Denton Enterprise Airport. City officials say they will use the money to rehab a 900-foot section of the 7,002-foot Runway 18L. Under city ownership since the 1940s, the airport remains a critical part of the city’s economic development efforts. The airport, with a $2 million budget, accommodates more than 450 private aircraft a day, and Mayor Gerard Hudspeth says it is “an economic engine for the city.” We agree and thank the Denton City Council for continuing this important investment.
HUGS go to … the teams at Denton Water Works and the Denton Civic Center Pool, who worked to make sure that over 2,200 visitors got to enjoy Denton aquatics over the Fourth of July weekend. Thanks for all you do!
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas athletics department, which this week announced a home-and-home football series with Colorado. UNT will travel to Boulder, Colorado, to face the Buffaloes in 2032. Colorado will play at Apogee Stadium in 2033. Fans of the program have long clamored for UNT to bring high-profile teams to Denton. UNT athletics director Wren Baker and associate vice president for athletics Jared Mosley delivered in the form of a series with a Pac-12 opponent. Congratulations to both — and to UNT for a huge win in the scheduling department.
HUGS go to … Argyle High School for winning its ninth consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup. Argyle finished with 148 points, nearly breaking the state record for most points scored in a single year. Argyle won state titles in football, boys basketball, boys and girls golf and marching band in 2020-21.
HUGS go to … Denton musician Mark Graham, who had his car stolen Sunday morning from the parking lot at First Christian Church off Fulton Street during worship service. The car had some of his personal music equipment in it, and friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign on his behalf. (Submitted by reader Ann Tubbs of Denton)