HUGS go to … Petina JD Powers, the first Texas Woman’s University student to earn a David L. Boren Fellowship to study the Hindi language this summer before traveling to India for research. Powers is pursuing a doctor of sociology at TWU and plans to study how different socioeconomic structure affect equality, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HUGS go to … Theatre Denton, which as part of our continued emergence from under the cloud of a yearslong pandemic will be presenting its latest presentation, Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit — hopefully before a packed house. Theatre Denton is one of the many bastions of the arts that make Denton special, and we encourage you to show your support by seeing any of the upcoming shows, today at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.; June 9-11 at 7:30 p.m.; and June 12 at 2 p.m. All shows are at The Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St., with tickets running $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students and children. For tickets, visit theatredenton.com or call 940-382-1915.
HUGS go to … Grace Curran, the Calhoun Middle School student who recently won the statewide round of the 2022 Doodle for Google contest and is now competing to have her illustration selected to grace Google’s search page. Grace’s drawing of figures playing different sports, with their bodies spelling out “Google,” took about 11 hours over several months to complete and recently was honored in a schoolwide assembly. The contest, launched in 2008, offers scholarships to the winners and tech packages for their schools, with the public able to vote on the finalists. The voting currently is postponed following the mass shooting in Uvalde, but details will be posted at doodles.google.com/d4g once the voting resumes. We wish Grace the best of luck and encourage all of our readers to show their support by voting.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.