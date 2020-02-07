HUGS go to ... Denton city employees Jason Pullen and Raymond Dorminy, who helped Justin employees install that city’s first automated midblock crossing. The employees got a shoutout from the City Council last week for setting “a high standard regarding teamwork and outstanding public service.”
SHRUGS go to ... those who tether their animals in a way that requires us to make new rules. Denton’s Animal Shelter Advisory Committee has drafted an ordinance amendment that will prohibit owners from tethering animals when they are away and from tethering them at all in the back of a pickup truck.
HUGS go to ... all the donors who gave $5,400 so far to outfit the North Lakes Dog Park with tables and benches. The wildly popular park is getting significant use, parks employees say. More donations are needed to outfit the park with shade structures before summer. Volunteers and employees have planted dozens of trees, but it will be a while before they provide the kind of shade needed in July and August.
HUGS go to ... Liberty Christian School quarterback Daniel Greek for committing to Mississippi State University. Greek led the Warriors to an appearance in the TAPPS Division I state semifinal in 2018. As a junior in 2019, Greek threw for 1,900 yards and 19 touchdowns, completing 54% of his passes.
HUGS go to ... Elva Hernandez, who on the fly translated for Green Tree Estates residents during Tuesday night’s Denton City Council meeting. City staff had secured a translator during the work session but didn’t have one for public comment during the evening meeting.
HUGS go to ... the 37 Denton-area athletes who signed national letters of intent this week. Denton ISD had 29 signees, including 19 at Guyer High School, seven at Braswell High and three at Ryan High.
