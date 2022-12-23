HUGS go to … Amanda Ledwon, a social studies teacher at Ryan High School since 2019, who has been named the 2023 International Educator of the Year by the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth. Ledwon has been associated with the council for over seven years and an educator for more than 20 years. In announcing the honor, the council described Ledwon as having a “passion, dedication and love for having students involved in the international community.” Each year, she reads the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights to her students and has inspired one of her former students to pursue both an undergraduate and graduate degree in human rights. Our congratulations go to Ledwon for an honor well earned.
HUGS go to … Denton ISD campus nurses, who over the past year served 17,000 individual students during those students’ 96,000 office visits. The school nurses did vision, hearing and spinal screenings and helped connect students to further health care. They also cared for the staff on campuses, connecting them with primary, urgent and emergent care. For staffers, the on-campus health care workers coordinated yearly flu shots and helped them find health care providers. And if you think school nurses just apply Band-Aids and ice packs, that’s not so. Campus nurses maintain community partnerships, such as those with Denton County Public Health, North Texas Allergy and Asthma Center, PediPlace and the Kiwanis Club of Denton.
SHRUGS go to … Mother Nature, for the brutally cold weather that descended on much of the nation — with low temperatures in the single digits for much of Denton County — just before Christmas. And while we’re thankful that as of Friday afternoon, the always-suspect state power grid has held intact, what really chaps our lips is the realization that even with these arctic conditions, we still cannot buy a White Christmas. Bah, WeatherBug!
SHRUGS go to … Latin V, a course Denton ISD offered for years but has removed from its high school planning guide. Why? Because Latin was offered starting freshman year. “Students cannot really get time” to get to the course, Dr. Lisa Thibodeaux told the board of trustees earlier this month. “It’s just been on the books for a long time.”
HUGS go to … Solutions of North Texas, a Denton nonprofit that provides a smattering of addiction-focused services. Those in the know say the pandemic was a double whammy for people battling addiction: The need for services increased, but there are less services available. So the nonprofit is expanding by 14 beds to help address that problem — and to look toward the future of addiction treatment.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas football team, which closed out an era with an impressive performance last weekend in the Frisco Bowl. The Mean Green took Boise State to the wire before falling 35-32 in a game that was played just days after coach Seth Littrell was fired after seven seasons. UNT could have just gone through the motions but banded together behind interim coach Phil Bennett and gave a Broncos team that won 10 games all it could handle. Congratulations to Bennett and his players for a performance that gave the Mean Green a boost heading into Eric Morris’ tenure as UNT’s coach.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.