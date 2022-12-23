DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … Amanda Ledwon, a social studies teacher at Ryan High School since 2019, who has been named the 2023 International Educator of the Year by the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth. Ledwon has been associated with the council for over seven years and an educator for more than 20 years. In announcing the honor, the council described Ledwon as having a “passion, dedication and love for having students involved in the international community.” Each year, she reads the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights to her students and has inspired one of her former students to pursue both an undergraduate and graduate degree in human rights. Our congratulations go to Ledwon for an honor well earned.

HUGS go to … Denton ISD campus nurses, who over the past year served 17,000 individual students during those students’ 96,000 office visits. The school nurses did vision, hearing and spinal screenings and helped connect students to further health care. They also cared for the staff on campuses, connecting them with primary, urgent and emergent care. For staffers, the on-campus health care workers coordinated yearly flu shots and helped them find health care providers. And if you think school nurses just apply Band-Aids and ice packs, that’s not so. Campus nurses maintain community partnerships, such as those with Denton County Public Health, North Texas Allergy and Asthma Center, PediPlace and the Kiwanis Club of Denton.

Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you