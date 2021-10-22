HUGS go to … the Denton Police Department for its plan to staff the downtown Square to keep Halloween trick-or-treaters safe from cars from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28. It’s very Norman Rockwell — and just what we could use right about now.
Additional HUGS also go to … the same Denton Police Department (a rare double hug) for showing up to a football game Tuesday to support Detective Rodney Mooneyham‘s son. Mooneyham passed away last week due to to complications from COVID-19 and is being remembered for not only his stellar police work but also his many contributions on the baseball diamond.
HUGS go to … David Wolf, the University of North Texas vice president for university advancement, who has been selected to take part in the Governor’s Executive Development Program, a three-week intensive educational program for top executives in Texas state agencies and universities. The program is designed for those with executive-level positions and responsibility for the strategic direction of their organizations.
And SHRUGS go to … the same program for being utterly vague on what happens during those three weeks. The program website mentions broad topics such as organizational strategy and “infrastructure … and resource management,” as well as wooly disciplines such as “personal effectiveness.”
HUGS go to … Thistle Creative Reuse, a local business that not only sells donated craft, art and office supplies for pennies on the dollar, but has kept 9,000 pounds of materials from our landfill since January.
HUGS go to … UNT survivor advocates for showing support for those who are or have experienced domestic violence. They have been hosting events on and off campus throughout the month of October such as a Domestic Violence Awareness Month Resource Fair.
SHRUGS go to … Gov. Greg Abbott, for his selection of John Scott to be the state’s next secretary of state, a position that not only oversees business and public filings but also is the state’s chief elections officer. The latter constitutional duty is worth mentioning because Scott, a Fort Worth attorney, represented former President Donald Trump in challenging the 2020 presidential election results. So now, despite having an election last year that those who observed it most closely called clean and fair, our state has implemented rules that will make casting a ballot more onerous, particularly for minorities, and deputized a man who helped spread the same misinformation that continues to call into doubt our most cherished democratic processes. Surely in a state as vast as ours, with more accomplished and unassailable attorneys than bluebonnets, the governor could have selected a secretary of state free of such obvious conflicts and partisan allegiances — but following the just-completed redistricting process, it’s clear that fair and representative elections are not this state’s pursuit.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas, which made a move that will resonate for years on Thursday, when the school accepted an invitation to the American Athletic Conference. UNT now will be in the same league as SMU, Tulsa and Tulane as well as Rice and UTSA, two of the six schools that are also making the move from Conference USA. The jump would not have been possible had it not been for the work put in over the past few years by UNT President Neal Smatresk and athletic director Wren Baker. Here’s a tip of the hat to both and all the other UNT officials who played a role.