HUGS go to ... Denton Television and the rest of the city staff who demonstrated government resilience this week in launching virtual City Council meetings. And super HUGS go to ... the front-line employees in both city and county departments who continue to demonstrate their resilience in delivering basic services.
HUGS go to ... the Denton community board members and volunteers who have worked so hard to keep the food center open to those in need. (Submitted by reader Elaine Fannin, of Denton)
HUGS go to ... the Denton Natural Grocers. I shop at the local Natural Grocers, and I get emails from the company headquarters (in Colorado) weekly regarding store specials and savings. In the latest email were three customer accolades from shoppers in Colorado and one from Denton (commending the staff on “how well they have handled the current ‘situation’ ... [by being] kind, upbeat and super sweet”). It speaks to the high standards of quality on which this business is built. It is certainly a model of excellence! (Submitted by reader Richard Waddell)
HUGS go to ... area school districts and students for rolling with the punches from all levels of government calling for changes to their operations, particularly involving Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for schools to close until at least May 4.
HUGS go to ... Guyer High School senior Carson Ozmer and his family. Carson lost his grandfather to COVID-19 last week, and his grandmother was also diagnosed. The Ozmers are currently in self-isolation. In addition, Carson’s senior baseball season at Guyer is in jeopardy after the UIL announced all activities are suspended through at least May 4.
HUGS go to ... Keep Denton Beautiful and Denton Parks and Recreation staff, who are coordinating efforts to place permanent part-time and temporary seasonal staff as volunteers with local nonprofits. Beginning March 18, staff began working with Grace Like Rain, with 12 employees so far volunteering, covering 196 scheduled shifts. On March 23, at least five employees began volunteering at Our Daily Bread, covering nine shifts. And on March 24, at least 13 employees began volunteering with the Monsignor King Outreach Center, covering 16 shifts. The staff have been helping in various ways, such as assisting with child care, feeding people experiencing homelessness, cooking food and more.
HUGS go to ... the finance staff at Denton County Transportation Authority, which recently was recognized by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hager for achieving specific transparency goals through the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars program. DCTA received a star in the area of Traditional Finances, which recognizes entities for their outstanding efforts in making their spending and revenue information available.