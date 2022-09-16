HUGS go to … Texas Woman’s University’s Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, which next week will unveil an interactive exhibit hall celebrating Texas’ female leaders. The Sue S. Bancroft Women’s Leadership Hall, slated to open Sept. 23, will feature a digital history gallery, an interactive lectern and an interactive game allowing participants to take on the role of county officials, among other exhibits. Texas figures including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Gov. Ann Richards and suffragist Minnie Fisher Cunningham will be among those featured as part of the project.
HUGS go to … Denton ISD Fine Arts for a winning year — in spite of two years of COVID-19 complications. The district hosted a fine arts signing day, which honored seniors who plan to major in fine arts in college. Those students earned $3.6 million in scholarship offers. The district’s fine arts program also won its 15th consecutive award for Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants.
SHRUGS go to … those who use the open forums at Denton ISD school board meetings to compare being transgender to childhood whims of being an astronaut, a princess or even a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. Reasonable people can disagree about best practices in accommodating transgender students in public schools. But mocking children and teenagers is cruel and inappropriate. Texas families raising LGBTQ children and teens deserve better, and critics don’t improve their objections with mean-spirited ad hominem attacks.
HUGS go to … the Board of Directors for the Denton Central Appraisal District for the unanimous decision to replace Chief Appraiser Hope McClure after she had lost the confidence of the majority of DCAD’s taxing entities, which had voted to disapprove DCAD’s annual budget. But the board’s decision Wednesday is just one step in a long, arduous path toward regaining the respect and trust of not only the taxing entities that forced McClure’s removal but also the residential and commercial taxpayers whose livelihoods DCAD impacts. And while it would be unfair and foolish to blame all of DCAD’s follies on McClure — the district’s shortfall in workers and software issues predate her — her leadership style and lack of transparency made it all but impossible to cut the district any slack.
HUGS go to … the Denton-Lake Cities Rotary Club, which spent the past two years collecting, sorting, cleaning and driving 1,000 pounds of bottle caps to Evansville, Indiana, where Green Tree Plastics turned the caps into “buddy benches,” one of which will end up in the Explorium, the Denton children’s museum. The first of the five benches was installed at the museum on Sept. 10. It wasn’t just Rotarians who collected the caps, though. The Denton and Lake Dallas school districts also collected bottle caps. Volunteers spent 96 hours sorting and bagging the caps and 120 hours driving them to Evansville. The benches are meant to reduce bullying by encouraging children to sit together. T
HUGS go to … Pat Cheek, who attended the Tuesday night Denton ISD school board meeting just to hear the construction update on the new middle school named for her. Cheek was part of the Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship, the group of Christian women who worked together in the 1960s and 1970s to bring city services to Southeast Denton, the neighborhood where the residents of Quakertown and their descendants settled after city leaders forced the Black middle-class enclave to relocate. The fellowship played a key role in furthering desegregation in Denton. Administrators acknowledged Cheek and wished her a happy birthday.
HUGS go to … Argyle High School softball outfielder Taylor Platt, who committed this week to going to the University of North Texas. Platt was one of our 2022 All-Area honorees and helped Argyle match its furthest-ever postseason run as it advanced to the regional finals for a second straight year last spring. We congratulate her and look forward to watching her compete for the hometown Mean Green after she graduates in 2024.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.