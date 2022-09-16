DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … Texas Woman’s University’s Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, which next week will unveil an interactive exhibit hall celebrating Texas’ female leaders. The Sue S. Bancroft Women’s Leadership Hall, slated to open Sept. 23, will feature a digital history gallery, an interactive lectern and an interactive game allowing participants to take on the role of county officials, among other exhibits. Texas figures including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Gov. Ann Richards and suffragist Minnie Fisher Cunningham will be among those featured as part of the project.

HUGS go to … Denton ISD Fine Arts for a winning year — in spite of two years of COVID-19 complications. The district hosted a fine arts signing day, which honored seniors who plan to major in fine arts in college. Those students earned $3.6 million in scholarship offers. The district’s fine arts program also won its 15th consecutive award for Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants.

Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.

