HUGS go to ... the volunteers who, years after the Elm Fork of the Trinity River became log-jammed at U.S. 380, continue to push government agencies and other stakeholders to finish the project to remove debris that’s blocking water flow and flooding the area, preventing access to certain areas and making it difficult — if not impossible — for recreationists to take full advantage of the park.
HUGS go to ... the Holiday Lighting Festival Association for planning a lighting fest that will let Denton bring on the winter holidays — but with a difference that keeps pandemic safety foremost in leaders’ minds.
HUGS go to ... Republic Services of Lake Dallas, which has repeatedly taken away extra trash from the home of one of our employees who just moved here and has been working on a renovation of an older home. They have made life easier for someone whose days are full of chaos and transition!
SHRUGS go to ... the fans who took off their masks around others at the University of North Texas game last weekend. Be kind and follow the rules — doing so offers the best chance we have of having a full football season!
HUGS go to ... Argyle volleyball coach Megan DeGroot for winning her 100th career game. DeGroot accomplished the milestone the night of Sept. 4 when the Lady Eagles swept Pilot Point.
HUGS go to ... the University of North Texas athletics department, which continues to excel at keeping its athletes safe in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. UNT did not have a single active case of the disease among its athletes and staff members following its latest round of testing conducted last week. A host of UNT athletic department officials and the athletes themselves deserve credit for the way they have handled a tough offseason. The school’s testing and social distancing strategy, formulated by athletic director Wren Baker and associate vice president Jared Mosley, set UNT up for success. The school’s athletes have followed that plan, which allowed UNT’s football team to be near full strength for its season-opening 57-31 win over Houston Baptist.