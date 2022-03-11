HUGS go to … new Denton City Manager Sara Hensley — also the city’s first female city manager — who will grab the reins for the booming city after a year spent filling the seat on an interim basis. Now that the position is squarely hers, Hensley has her sights on a number of key priorities, such as filling key city administration jobs and making progress in assisting the city’s homeless population. We wish her all the best in making our city a more hospitable, encouraging and fruitful community for all residents.
HUGS go to … the family and friends of John Patrick Murphy, a longtime staple of the University of North Texas jazz program who died Tuesday from a recurrence of kidney cancer. He was 60. His contributions to Denton music and the students at UNT won’t be forgotten.
SHRUGS go to … the continued efforts by the state government of Texas to intrude into the private affairs of families under the guise of investigating transgender care as child abuse. This week, we learned that one of the most compassionate families in our community — the Briggles — has joined a too-long list of Texas families under the state microscope because they have shown unconditional love for their children and helped affirm their place in a difficult world. The issues at play here are complex and nuanced — you know, the kind best handled by the families in consultation with health care experts and therapists and not weaponized by an attorney general and governor for political gain. A judge Friday was poised to consider a statewide injunction against any such investigations — and we pray that injunction is approved, because what is clear and immediately evident is the Briggles are in no way guilty of abuse and they are deserving of praise, not persecution.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams, who won their quarterfinal games in the Conference USA tournament in Frisco on Thursday behind a huge contingent of Mean Green fans. Having a big crowd behind it always helps a team. Here’s a tip of the hat to all the UNT faithful who turned out.
HUGS go to … Texas Woman’s University for its recent addition to the university’s library collections: all of the historical papers, pictures and artifacts that once belonged to Sarah Weddington, who argued the landmark Roe v. Wade case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Weddington is best known for her work in winning the case that legalized abortion, but she was a lecturer at TWU from 1981 to 1990. The donated documents span Weddington’s career as an attorney, legislator, public speaker and professor. Among the items are photographs, first-edition books, awards and other artifacts from Weddington’s life, including her time serving in the Texas Legislature, developing arguments in Roe v. Wade, working in the White House and representing the U.S. on an international scale.
HUGS go to … Lumedia Musicworks, a DFW early music company founded by UNT alumna Julianna Emanski, for its recent awards in Europe. The company’s film The Last Haw picked up a host of awards: Best Comedy Music Video and Best North American Music Video at the 2022 International Music Video Awards in Budapest, Hungary, and Best Comedy Music Video at the 2022 Munich Music Video Awards in Munich, Germany. The Last Haw took Royer’s harpsichord masterpiece, La Vertigo, and turned it into a silent film — and a Western, at that. The film is available for free at www.lumediamusicworks.com/shortfilms.