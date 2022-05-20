HUGS go to … the new and returning members of the Denton City Council, the Denton ISD school board and other area elected bodies. Once the election campaign is over, it sometimes is a tough transition from candidate to public steward — though the argument often is made that once elected, you’re always running for office. But as meetings and public hearings are added to the calendar, remember what you ran on and what your constituents deserve and expect: They want to hear from you, want to know what you think about issues that impact our community and want to know your accomplishments as they are made. Be accessible, embrace full transparency, return the calls and emails from the public and the media — and above all else, don’t relegate your message to someone else. Be vocal in meetings and proactive and intentional in delivering your perspective.
HUGS go to … Denton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Boots, whose quick reflexes and training helped save our reporter from certain injury and a smashed camera Thursday in covering the Fire Department’s training exercises. The reporter and battalion chief were standing in a hallway of the six-story drill tower at Fire Station No. 7 as firefighters were dragging a fire hose filled with water into the burning room. The tower was dark, dripping with water and filled with smoke as Boots was conveying how the Fire Department had never had any burn accidents during the exercises, though bumps and bruises were fairly common. It was right at that moment the reporter took a step without seeing the water-filled hose about shin-high in front of her. As she tripped and was heading face first toward the floor, while holding new camera equipment, Boots quickly moved and caught her before any damage could be done. Thanks to him, our reporter emerged unscathed from the assignment with a solid article and those popular smoky silhouettes.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas softball team, which is making history this week by playing in the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament. The Mean Green had never qualified for a regional before winning the Conference USA tournament this season. UNT faced Nebraska in its first regional game on Friday evening. Congratulations are in order for Rodney DeLong and his players.
SHRUGS go to … U.S. Reps. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, and Chip Roy, R-Austin, who were among a small number of House Republicans on Wednesday to vote against a bill that would help women and children on federal assistance have access to more formula brand options. The vote came amid the ongoing national shortage of baby formula and was one of two bills passed Wednesday — all state Republicans voted against the second one — in an effort to address the crisis. Gohmert was hush on his reasons for voting no, but Roy said he didn’t think the bills would solve the problem. There are few, if any, panacea bills that come out of Washington that completely solve a problem — and insisting on 100% results or doing nothing is certainly not the solution to any of our problems. We are thankful the House moved the bills forward and hope they bring an early end to a difficult situation.
