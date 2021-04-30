HUGS go to … the Corinth Police Department, Corinth Animal Control and city of Corinth Street Department for rescuing three ducklings Tuesday afternoon after they fell through a drainage grate near Hawk Elementary School. Keeping watch over a community often extends to unanticipated lengths; we salute those involved for assisting in the mother-duckling reunion, while providing a lasting impression on the young pupils watching on.
HUGS go to … the 4,383 registered voters in Denton County who cast ballots for Saturday’s election during the early voting period that concluded Tuesday. While that number portends an abysmal turnout once polls close at 7 p.m. Saturday, trailing even 2017 numbers for the same races, when total turnout was 9.6%, those 4,383 voters deserve praise for fulfilling their civic duty. We only pray that the 550,000-plus who have yet to cast a vote follow their lead.
SHRUGS go to … all of the candidates on the ballot in Denton County who failed to submit a candidate essay to the Denton Record-Chronicle in advance of Saturday’s election. For weeks, the newspaper advertised this opportunity for the candidates to make their individual pitches directly to voters and have their essays published, free of any charge to the candidates, on our website and in our special “In the Know” e-Edition section. By the time the deadline for submissions had passed on Wednesday, only three candidates had taken advantage of this opportunity. At a time when the meaning of “transparency” is being debated among our public bodies, let this exercise inform your vote when you cast your ballot on Saturday.
HUGS go to … Historic Denton and its president, Randy Hunt, for continuing to find ways to reopen and preserve historic landmarks. His latest effort involves City Hall West, a 1920s-era building owned by the city of Denton. He found, through working with the Texas Historical Commission, that it is eligible for state tax credits if the property is rehabilitated, occupied and managed by a nonprofit organization. But Hunt wants to go further and get City Hall West designated as part of a National Register District — just as he did with the Calhoun area of Denton and before that, the renovated and now-reopened Fairhaven.
HUGS go to … Texas Woman’s University undergraduate biology students Elizabeth Gaytan and Gratzelly Marquez, who were recently named Joint Admission Medical Program scholars. Admission to the highly competitive program guarantees the scholars admission to one of Texas’ 11 medical schools and provides financial and academic support during their studies, as well as mentorship. Only 100 students were admitted to the program out of 347 applicants from across the state in 2020.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas women’s golf team, which this past week won the Conference USA tournament, marking the first time the program has won a conference title. Audrey Tan fired a pair of birdies on her final three holes to clinch the individual title. UNT advanced to the NCAA regionals that will be played May 10-12. The Mean Green are ranked No. 32 nationally. Here’s a tip of the hat to the Mean Green for their performance.
HUGS go to … the Argyle High School softball team. The Lady Eagles beat Decatur 3-0 on Monday in a one-game tiebreaker to win the District 7-4A title. It is Argyle’s first softball district title in school history. The Lady Eagles defeated Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 34-1 on Friday evening in the Class 4A Region I bi-district round.