HUGS go to … the Empty Bowls of Denton folks at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, who have converted the annual soup-and-bread luncheon to an online auction and sale. Bowls handmade and donated by artisans — and even “budding artists” — are up for bidding through Sunday, benefiting the Denton Community Food Center and Our Daily Bread soup kitchen, which have seen increased need this year as the pandemic persists. We’ll miss the comforting bowls of soup and community dished up at the usual Empty Bowls luncheon, but we are tickled to see the online sale includes not just gorgeous bowls of ceramic, glass and wood from Denton artists but also birdhouses, art pieces, a bread gift card and ceramic taco holders.
SHRUGS go to … the people behind the continued shameless, obnoxious (and illegal) postcards and signs depicting Denton City Council Place 5 incumbent Deb Armintor as “dangerous” and evil. Varying viewpoints, approaches, solutions and ideas should be welcome at all levels of government. Armintor, like all of her fellow council members, has been elected by those she represents. It’s disrespectful, to say the least, and hateful, at the most, to use such tactics in an effort to secure her defeat in November.
HUGS go to … the Pilot Point community after former head football coach Rob Best passed away at age 71. Best was the head coach of the Bearcats from 2011-2016 and was an assistant on the team that won the state title in 2009. Our thoughts and prayers are with those mourning the loss of an area icon.
SHRUGS go to … all of the candidates appearing on ballots in Denton County who chose not to participate in the election profiles produced by this newspaper. Leading up to the beginning of the early voting period on Tuesday, the Denton Record-Chronicle will have produced a dozen profiles of the key local races, pulling campaign finance reports, voting records — and asking questions of all the candidates so voters can compare their responses regarding the most important issues. In a number of those races, despite being given ample time and multiple opportunities to respond, several candidates chose to skip this important process, denying voters the opportunity to compare all positions and priorities involved. While it is a given that many of the races are longshots for these very candidates, they still signed up to run and owe it to our community to follow through. And while some will insist they are running to make a statement, by thumbing their noses at the vetting process, the only statement being made is that they have not earned your vote.
HUGS go to … former Denton City Manager Mike Conduff, who recently was awarded life membership in the International City/County Management Association. ICMA’s executive board approved the honor in recognition of Conduff’s contributions to ICMA and to the local government management profession. Conduff has previously served on the ICMA Executive Board and was a recipient of the Distinguished Service Award in 2019.
HUGS go to … Denton Benefit League, a nonprofit that not only raised $250,000 just after the pandemic hit and canceled its annual charity ball, but forged ahead with a new event. The Denton Benefit League Sip & Shop will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at Monroe Pearson, 421 E. Oak St. The venue is large enough for shoppers to socially distance, and if everyone wears a mask, even better.