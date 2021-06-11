HUGS go to … Denton County Public Health, which has overseen the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is largely responsible for orchestrating the vaccination drives and implementing safety protocols that have seen the number of new daily cases drop in half over the past month-plus. Public Health Director Matt Richardson on Tuesday addressed the Denton County Commissioners Court to share the promising trends that have seen 57.6% of people ages 12 and older in Denton County receive at least one vaccine dose. We are nowhere out of the woods completely yet, which Richardson attested to, but we are making promising gains, largely because of the dedication of Richardson and his team.
SHRUGS go to … Gov. Greg Abbott, for signing into law Senate Bill 968, which was sponsored by state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, and bans businesses from requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine from their customers, prohibiting those that violate the ban from contacting with the state on any business. This would include airlines and cruise lines, whose very viability relies on customers feeling safe to return following a yearlong pandemic disruption. For a state that presents itself as being among the most business-friendly, continuing to lure corporate transfers on a promise of low taxes and fewer regulations, this legislation is a violation of those Lone Star principles, telling businesses how they can and cannot operate. The governor has every right to dictate how business is run in state-owned facilities, but in this case and so many others, the state has no business making such decisions for private interests, particularly those lured here on the pledge they’d be left alone.
HUGS go to … Our Daily Bread, which served 58,000 meals during the first quarter of 2021 and has given shelter to 289. And here’s a smaller number that is still worth cheering for: The nonprofit placed 27 people into permanent housing.
HUGS go to … the Mayborn School of Journalism for granting $300,000 in scholarships during the University of North Texas school’s 11th annual celebration. The money will benefit nearly 200 students. The Mayborn also was one of 17 programs to be selected for the NBCUniversal Academy, an initiative that helps student newsrooms more accurately reflect the communities they cover.
HUGS go to … Gary Henderson, the United Way of Denton County president/CEO. Earlier this week, Denton County celebrated a decade of dedication in honoring Henderson, who took the helm of our local United Way in 2011 — and we are all better for it. Under Henderson’s leadership, our community has launched collaborative teams of cross-sector community leaders to find solutions for huge challenges such as behavioral & mental health, homelessness and workforce success. Henderson also has been instrumental in leading a United Way team responsible for bringing over $21 million in federal, state, and local grants to Denton County. And Henderson and United Way of Denton County worked hand in hand with the Denton County Commissioners Court to provide much-needed pandemic relief for thousands of residents and overburdened nonprofits impacted financially. (Submitted by Pat Sherman, a member of the United Way of Denton County’s Executive Committee and chair of the Marketing Committee.)