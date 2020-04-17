HUGS go to ... state District Judge Tim Sulak, who this week said he will issue an order allowing any voter who fears COVID-19 exposure if they vote in person to request a mail-in ballot under a portion of the Texas election code allowing absentee ballots for voters citing a disability. With some forecasts calling for the coronavirus pandemic to continue for several more months (and even years), his order smartly protects both the safety of the voting public but also the democratic process in providing comfort to all dutiful voters wishing to cast a ballot. This order also would pave the way, once we’re past the pandemic, toward a larger discussion on how Texas can ease the voting process (while protecting its legitimacy) — something this newspaper has long encouraged for a state whose voters largely stay home come Election Day.
And while we’re at it, SHRUGS go to ... Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who opposes the ruling and will almost surely appeal it, saying it would allow “perfectly healthy voters” to take advantage of an accommodation meant for those with disabilities or illness. Keep in mind, five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah — already allow all residents to vote by mail, while 28 others allow “no-excuse absentee voting,” in which any registered voter can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them. At a time when all states are exploring mail-in balloting amid these unprecedented risks, Paxton not only comes off as tone deaf, but he further has threatened to prosecute individual voters who seek the disability accommodation. Such intimidation deserves to be called what it is — voter suppression.
HUGS (or perhaps, SHRUGS) go to ... all of us who need a gentle reminder what day it is, whether it’s from the morning DJ on our favorite radio station or the sound of the garbage truck going by. But after weeks now of huddling in the safety of our homes, it’s forgivable to get our days confused without the benefit of our usual daily routines.
HUGS go to ... Argyle offensive lineman Jack Tucker and Ryan linebacker DJ Arkansas for committing to play Division I football this week. Tucker committed to Texas Tech, and Arkansas committed to Rice. The pair were among the top recruits in the Denton area for the Class of 2021.
HUGS go to ... Friends of the Family, who have continued to provide help to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Providing aid for domestic violence victims during this stay-home mandate is now more important than ever, with Friends of the Family seeing a 36% increase in calls from mid- to the end of March. Thanks for all that you do.
SHRUGS go to ... the person who put a flyer on Mad World Records, off the Square, to reopen the business without the owner’s permission. The sign encourages the business to defy city and county orders and to reopen to help the economy. In a Facebook post, business owner Mark Burke wrote that his brother likely had COVID-19, and even if he was allowed to open he wouldn’t because of health concerns.
HUGS go to ... the person who dressed as the Easter Bunny (Ashley Baker, who works at Trinity United Methodist Church’s learning center) and rode through Denton neighborhoods on Good Friday, throwing candy to those who shouted and waved.