HUGS go to … longtime Immaculate Conception Catholic School Principal Elaine Schad, who is leaving her post at the end of the school year. Shad has been at the helm of the parochial school for decades and is among the city’s most prominent contributors to Catholic education. The school has announced that it has begun a search for the next principal.
HUGS go to … the wonderful spring weather of the past week. Fresh air, spring breezes and warm temperatures have made the numerous parks throughout Denton all the more enjoyable. And though we get a Texas twist to the season this weekend, with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 80s on Saturday, we welcome the nice respite before the all-too-soon arrival of triple-digit temperatures.
But every season in Texas has a yin and a yang, so SHRUGS go to … the return of allergy season in Texas, which takes its toll on both young and old. Ragweed, grass and other pollens are usually the culprits, but mold and too much household dust can also wreak havoc at home.
HUGS go to … former Denton High School basketball standout Jamie Means, who showed the world last month that karma opens doors when you have your priorities in order. An Academic All-State honoree and member of the National Honor Society in high school, Means took the year off from hoops last year to study for the Medical College Admission Test. Flash forward to March, and Means not only had passed the test to get into medical school but also was a starter for the University of the Incarnate Word in its first-ever appearance in the NCAA women’s tournament. Congratulations to Means for representing her hometown well and setting the perfect example for Denton girls to follow.
HUGS go to … Joaquín Zihuatanejo, the University of North Texas alumnus who was just named Dallas’ first poet laureate. For two years, Zihuatanejo will represent Dallas as “an ambassador of the literary arts” by presenting his original poems at schools and community events. Zihuatanejo’s Denton connections extend beyond his studies at UNT, with him also being a former English teacher at Denton High School and still residing here with his wife and daughters. Being named Dallas’ poet laureate is the culmination of a long and storied career, an honor both well deserved and overdue.
SHRUGS go to … Alana Phillips, the Denton County Republican Party precinct chair who has spoken now at several recent Denton County Commissioners Court meetings to assail the county’s system for conducting elections. She has complained that the voting machines aren’t certified, that the county should return to hand-counting ballots and that county elections don’t have proper oversight — concerns that simply have no merit. On Tuesday, county commissioners and the county elections supervisor said they have had enough. And make no mistake in believing this was a partisan retort — with condemnation of Phillips’ crusade coming from all sides. “This keeps coming up, and I’m tired of it coming up, to the point of resolutions being passed by parties with inaccurate, totally inaccurate information,” said Ron Marchant, a Republican representing Precinct 2. We share Marchant’s exasperation and urge the county to continue rejecting and shutting down these irresponsible, spurious attempts to undermine voters’ confidence in our election systems.