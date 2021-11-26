HUGS go to … all those who worked hard to serve up Thanksgiving meals this season. Whether it’s a local food bank trying to get food to families, a religious organization hosting a sit-down dinner so people do not have to spend the holiday alone or the many grocery and warehouse workers pulling long hours, countless people’s holidays are better because of your dedication. Thank you.
HUGS go to … the Texas Woman’s University team that won the Texas Space Grant Consortium Design Challenge earlier this month. The TWU team, which was the only all-woman team, designed a wearable individual light therapy treatment device for astronauts. The device helps stabilize the sleep patterns of astronauts in space, who often find their sleep-wake patterns disrupted by the absence of typical light-dark rhythms when in orbit. The team, named The Oneiroi, was made up of five December 2021 graduates: Natalie Wilkinson (team leader, from Cypress), Melanie Meek (research lead, Allen), Andrea Martinez (design lead, Dallas), Casey Rice (design/research, Waco) and Andrea Kim (design/research, Flower Mound).
HUGS go to … University of North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey, who will be among a host of seniors who will play their final home game on Saturday when the Mean Green face the University of Texas-San Antonio. Torrey eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in rushing for the season last week in the Mean Green’s win over Florida International. He became the sixth player in program history to rush for more than 3,000 career yards earlier this season. Congratulations are in order for Torrey and a host of other UNT seniors, including linebacker Tyreke Davis. The Denton native has 244 career tackles.
HUGS go to … AUSA North Texas — Audie Murphy Chapter, which received 13 national awards at the 2021 AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C. It also placed second among all the chapters. The awards are for work in 2020. The Association of the United States Army, a nonprofit professional organization that focuses on programs raising money and awareness in support of veterans, active military and their families, recognizes the best AUSA chapters globally, choosing chapters with demonstrated exemplary dedication, innovation and resourcefulness in supporting soldiers, their families and Army civilians, providing a voice for the Army and honoring those who have served. (Submitted by reader Stephanie Patrick)
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.