HUGS go to ... the owners and staff of Foster’s Western Wear & Saddle Shop, the Denton County mainstay that closed its shop along Interstate 35 on the 15th. The Denton County business started in 1966 and in its over 50 years of operation outfitted the wannabe and genuine cowboys and cowgirls alike from throughout the region. As the owners head off into the sunset of a well-earned retirement, we offer a tip of the hat and many happy trails ahead.
HUGS go to ... new Guyer High School boys soccer coach Trent Wisdom. The 25-year-old graduated from the University of North Texas in 2018 and has lived in Denton for the past several years. Wisdom was previously the assistant at Frisco Heritage High School and was the District 23-4A Co-Midfielder of the Year as a senior at Mesquite Poteet in 2013.
HUGS go to ... all the teachers already back and all the teachers getting ready to start teaching in-person classes throughout Denton County. Special hugs go to the teachers with pre-existing conditions or underlying health risks who will teach remotely from their respective campuses.
SHRUGS go to ... the communication from the Denton ISD leadership regarding the start of the new academic year, which begins Wednesday. With so much uncertainty still in place regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its impact on schools, and following a recommendation from Denton County Public Health, the school district had sent parents an email on July 30 stating: “Denton ISD will begin school on Wednesday, August 26 but will provide all instruction to the district’s 32,000 students in a remote delivery method until Tuesday, September 8.” We and many others believed that to mean there would be no students on district campuses when school started Wednesday, but this week, after multiple inquiries from the newspaper, we learned each campus next week will see up to 100 students in classrooms — many with the students’ teachers present at the same time. At a time when so many important decisions rest on clear messaging, we really need our leaders to do better in crafting specific, unambiguous directives to those they serve.
HUGS go to ... 7-year-old Brooks Dunagan, who is making a difference for people affected by COVID-19 with his Flagged by Brooks project. All proceeds from flag sales for Labor Day will go to United Way of Denton County’s COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund. Order your flag or make a donation by emailing flaggedbybrooks@gmail.com today. #UNITED4DentonCounty (Submitted by reader Marci Pritts, director of communications & outreach for United Way of Denton County)