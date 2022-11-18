DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … Denton ISD Place 6 Trustee Jim Alexander and District 1 Denton City Council member Vicki Byrd for an uplifting moment at the recent reception honoring Fred Moore High School teachers Sarah Parker, Lily Clark, Carl Denmon and Lucretia Jones. Byrd took to the podium to congratulate the four educators, all of whom touched the lives of Black students in Denton during segregation, and told her own story of pursuing education. She asked Alexander to join her at the lectern to thank him for demanding her best when she took his course at Texas Woman’s University. Byrd is a beneficiary of public education and an example of how both public education and higher education incubate electoral leadership.

HUGS go to … the Denton County Elections Administration office, which not only just completed another grueling election season without missing a beat — including refereeing a tied local election! — but the county’s elections website also was just rated by the League of Women Voters as being one of the few “outstanding” sites in the state. Only 35 websites in the state carried the “outstanding” rating, along with 32 “very good” sites — keep in mind there are 254 counties in the state — in the League’s just-released ninth review of county elections websites. Among the areas where the county’s site shined was in having links for voters to update their voter registration online and links to track ballots by mail. Congratulations to all of the elections personnel involved for making democracy easier and more intuitive!

