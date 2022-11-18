HUGS go to … Denton ISD Place 6 Trustee Jim Alexander and District 1 Denton City Council member Vicki Byrd for an uplifting moment at the recent reception honoring Fred Moore High School teachers Sarah Parker, Lily Clark, Carl Denmon and Lucretia Jones. Byrd took to the podium to congratulate the four educators, all of whom touched the lives of Black students in Denton during segregation, and told her own story of pursuing education. She asked Alexander to join her at the lectern to thank him for demanding her best when she took his course at Texas Woman’s University. Byrd is a beneficiary of public education and an example of how both public education and higher education incubate electoral leadership.
HUGS go to … the Denton County Elections Administration office, which not only just completed another grueling election season without missing a beat — including refereeing a tied local election! — but the county’s elections website also was just rated by the League of Women Voters as being one of the few “outstanding” sites in the state. Only 35 websites in the state carried the “outstanding” rating, along with 32 “very good” sites — keep in mind there are 254 counties in the state — in the League’s just-released ninth review of county elections websites. Among the areas where the county’s site shined was in having links for voters to update their voter registration online and links to track ballots by mail. Congratulations to all of the elections personnel involved for making democracy easier and more intuitive!
SHRUGS go to … Frisco ISD, for its recent decision to ban or restrict a total of 286 book titles, including The Hobbit and the rest of the Lord of the Rings series, along with MLK: The Journey of a King and even D-Day: The World War II Invasion That Changed History. What on earth are we teaching our children — or better yet, keeping hidden from them — if we no longer allow their minds the liberty to wander the Shire, discover the beaches of Normandy or even appreciate an empty bus seat in Montgomery, Alabama, when that wanderlust and passion for reading first presents itself? Nevermind that in the age of the internet, much of the hope we have for kindling the imagination necessary for steering our world to new heights, or securing the bedrock of truth against a torrent of deception, lies within these very books. Whatever the motivation of the board members involved, we encourage more parents, teachers and students to push back by encouraging that more books be opened, not fewer, so that more minds are opened — and more future leaders come to realize that we can’t begin moving forward if our first steps take us backward.
HUGS go to … the incomparable Brooke Moore, who is stepping down from her role as the executive director of the Denton Parks Foundation to pursue new opportunities. Not only did Moore play a key role in the growth of the Denton Holiday Lighting (she and the organizers brought a skating rink to the event) and nudge the foundation into a fresher, more playful mode (if you liked Triple Play, a Brew for Better Parks, thank Moore), but she was willing to do not-so-ordinary things to promote the city. During the pandemic, Moore donned an Easter bunny costume and posed for pictures promoting the “egg hop,” a door-to-door Easter egg delivery when the pandemic shuttered the Eggstravaganza hunt in the park. We trust she’ll bring the same creativity and energy to whatever she tackles next.
HUGS go to … the eight Argyle High School seniors named as commended scholars by the National Merit Scholarship Program: McKenna Smith, Mira Pomal, Jacob Stroupe, Srimaan Kolanakuduru, Sriman Kandula, Zachary Cox, Owen Norkett and Evan Harbach.
SHRUGS go to … Texas weather, which seems to always forget about fall. In this area, we go from the 80s to the 40s (and even lower) in just a couple weeks, it seems. In other parts of the country, the fall-like weather with perfect temps in the 50s and 60s seems to last a good three months. Come back, fall, and stay awhile!
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.