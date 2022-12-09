DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … the social entrepreneurship students at the University of North Texas who launched crowdfunding campaigns to support nonprofits. Jeremy Short, G. Brint Ryan Chair in Entrepreneurship at the College of Business, leads his class in the fundraising efforts each semester. This semester’s nonprofits include North Texas-based Children’s Cancer Fund; Denton Animal Shelter Foundation; and Genesis Center North Texas, which helps domestic abuse survivors. A full list of GoFundME campaigns can be found on UNT’s website.

HUGS go to … Minerva, the famous Pioneer Woman statue on the Texas Woman’s University campus, for celebrating her 84th birthday on Dec. 5.

Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you