HUGS go to … the social entrepreneurship students at the University of North Texas who launched crowdfunding campaigns to support nonprofits. Jeremy Short, G. Brint Ryan Chair in Entrepreneurship at the College of Business, leads his class in the fundraising efforts each semester. This semester’s nonprofits include North Texas-based Children’s Cancer Fund; Denton Animal Shelter Foundation; and Genesis Center North Texas, which helps domestic abuse survivors. A full list of GoFundME campaigns can be found on UNT’s website.
HUGS go to … Minerva, the famous Pioneer Woman statue on the Texas Woman’s University campus, for celebrating her 84th birthday on Dec. 5.
HUGS go to … Argyle ISD, which memorialized Paradise ISD student Athena Strand on Monday by wearing pink. Strand was abducted and killed near her Wise County home last week. She was 7 years old.
SHRUGS go to … the persistent supply chain snarls that delayed the scheduling and delivery of concrete needed to expand the Argyle High School Parking lot. School district officials had to start pouring the concrete on Monday morning, as traffic made its way to the Flower Mound campus. The project will add 230 parking spaces at the high school by the end of January. The campus should complete the parking lot project with a total of 400 spaces by the end of the school year.
HUGS go to … the Guyer High School baseball team, which was recently honored by Hearts for Homes, a Christian nonprofit providing home rehabilitation for low-income seniors in Denton. For the past seven years, the team members and their families have installed Christmas lights, wreaths and Christmas trees for more than 400 elderly homeowners in Denton County. This year, the team was recognized with a Golden Hammer award by Hearts for Homes for their years of service and dedication. Our congratulations go to the team members, coaches, family members and all others involved in making the holidays brighter for our senior neighbors.
HUGS go to … the girls soccer teams for Guyer, Braswell, Ryan and Denton high schools, which on Friday participated in the United Beyond Soccer Denton ISD Community Kickoff Event at Denton High’s new stadium to raise money for local charity. In what has become an annual tradition, the teams again will use their first day of allowed scrimmages to give back to the community while playing small-sided scrimmages. This year, the kickoff event raised money for Denton County Friends of the Family. We applaud the continued community spirit of our high school athletes and the support they provide. If you wish to join their efforts, Friends of the Family is continuing to accept donations.
